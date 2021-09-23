wordpress blog stats
Now, vital records of a CBSE student to be managed using blockchain technology

The new verification portal launched by CBSE is in line with the IT Ministry’s national strategy for blockchain adoption.

Published

Universities, banks, and prospective employers of a CBSE student could soon be able to verify their academic credentials through a blockchain network, thanks to a new portal operationalised by the education board.

The portal is expected to store millions of students’ educational documents on a blockchain network. CBSE’s adoption of digital ledger technology indicates that government bodies are gradually accepting the IT Ministry’s recommendations to use blockchain for public projects.

How does it work?

According to CBSE, the students’ digitised educational certificates are stored on a blockchain network across the National Informatics Centre’s nodes, in collaboration with whom the portal has been built. These nodes are present at different locations: Bangalore, Jaipur, and Pune. Thus, CBSE said, the certificates are immutable as any change in a certificate would require synchronised updates on all the nodes. After entering a students’ details such as roll no, birth date, etc. the portal provides a copy of the students’ marks sheet.

While the blockchain network would initially only have the marks sheets of students who appeared for the class 10th and 12th board exams between 2019 and 2021, CBSE said that it plans on expanding and digitising exam results from previous years as well. The board has already digitised 12 crore marks sheets, Migration Certificates, and Pass Certificates of students who have appeared for its examinations since 2004 as part of its Parinam Manjusha repository.

CBSE also offers bulk verification tools and API-based verification to educational institutes that apply for it.

IT Ministry’s recommendations for Blockchain adoption

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had released the draft National Strategy for Blockchain. It recommended the creation of a National Level Blockchain Framework (NLBF) to encourage the adoption of the technology and to host multiple blockchain platforms. It further identified some use cases in national-level projects such as academic records, health record management, land records, digital certificates, identity management, etc.

The ministry also recommended advanced research into blockchain, creating blockchain testing sandbox, blockchain-as-a-service offerings, and so on.

Other cases of blockchain adoption in government

While the use of blockchain technology is still at a nascent stage in India, the following organisations have adopted it for various purposes:

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) last month reportedly asked depositories to use blockchain technology to record and monitor credit ratings of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

North Delhi Municipal Corporation in June started a blockchain-based pilot to issue birth and death certificates, as well as property tax assessments.

Maharashtra’s Thane Municipal Corporation last year reportedly started a pilot blockchain-based solution for property tax assessments.

West Bengal’s New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has reportedly started issuing birth certificates using blockchain.

I cover health and education technology for MediaNama. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

