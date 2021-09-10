App Store Regulation Trends

This video, from a members-only call we hosted on September 8, 2021, contains an overview of global developments in app store regulations, with a perspective on what’s happening in India.

What we’ve covered:

Current workings of Apple App Store and Google Play Store (commission, policies, revenues) What started the push back against App Stores: Epic Games vs Apple and Google What is happening in India: Real Money gaming issues Googles enforcement of policies and backlash from Indian founders Developments at MEITY CCI investigation into Google Antitrust complaint against Apple filed with CCI Global developments in app store regulations: South Korean law US Open App Markets Act to regulate app stores Developments in Japan, EU, Russia and the UKAnti What can India do?

