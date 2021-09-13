wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

China orders break up of Alipay and handover of user data under new rules for loan apps

Ant Group, which owns Alipay, has been engaged in a tussle with Chinese regulators for some time now.

Published

Alipay, an online payment platform by Ant Group, will have to spin off its loans business into a separate app after the Chinese government ordered its restructuring, Financial Times reported. The new diktat also calls for Ant Financial, the parent company of Alipay, to turn over user data to a joint venture created to determine credit scores, the report added.

The new rules will be applicable to all online lenders in China as the country’s central bank directed that lending decisions must be made based on data from an approved credit scoring company rather than proprietary data, FT added. 

Alipay’s lending unit, CreditTech, consists of Huabei (a credit card company) and Jiebei (offers small unsecured loans). 

China has initiated a crackdown on large tech companies over the last few months as it seeks to cut down their monopolies to size. The state believes that the government must limit data collected by tech giants lest they create alternative power centres in the country. The move stands to affect Ant’s lending business which has now overtaken its payment processing business in the first half of 2020, FT stated in its report. Alipay’s lending unit’s size also caused concern among regulators over predatory lending and financial risk.  

Ant Group’s tussle with Chinese regulators

China has had Ant Group in its crosshairs for some time now. The scheduled initial public offering (IPO) of Ant Group was thwarted by authorities in November 2020. The listing was suspended by the Shanghai stock exchange after Chinese regulators summoned Ant Group founder Jack Ma and other top executives of the company, Indian Express said in its report.

Ant Group’s Alibaba was then ordered to cough up $2.75 billion in fines over antitrust issues back in April this year, as per news reports. Moreover, China’s central bank ordered Ant to overhaul itself to bring Ant Financial under regulatory oversight, and impose capital requirements, while calling for Alipay to prop up its other businesses as independent entities, Reuters revealed in its report. Huabei and Jiebei then split up from Alipay and inducted shareholders from the outside. 

Ant was also asked to set up a separate joint venture which would collect and process credit information of users. The directions led to the creation of the JV in which Ant and Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group Co Ltd own about 35% each while other state-backed partners, Hangzhou Finance and Investment Group and Zhejiang Electronic Port, hold slightly more than 5%, Reuters said in June.

China’s regulatory onslaught against tech giants

China has passed several new laws and measures to strengthen its grip on data, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Chinese government has compelled big tech companies like Tencent, Alibaba, and ByteDance to open up the data they collect from users to help the government make “objective and accurate analyses”, the report added. 

  • Data Security Law, passed in early June, goes into effect on September 1. It requires private-sector data to be classified as per their importance to the interests of the state. The vaguely worded provision will make it easier for authorities to demand data they deem essential to the state and make it harder for businesses to refuse, MediaNama reported then. 
  • Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), puts in place one of the world’s strictest data privacy laws, Wall Street Journal reported. The law resembles Europe’s robust General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and is set to go into effect on November 1, the report added. 
  • The Chinese banking authorities proposed new regulations in 2020 that require fintech firms like Ant and Tencent to transmit credit statistics that they have gathered into either a centralised system run by the central bank or a credit-rating agency controlled by the state.
  • The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) ordered app stores to remove ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing citing serious violations on the collection and usage of personal data, On the other hand, WeChat had to suspend user registration for a temporary period in order to comply with the law.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

News

Draft E-Commerce (Amendment) Rules: A Giant Leap for the E-Commerce Kind

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Yash Desai The Government of India circulated proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 (“E-Commerce Rules”) which...

July 9, 2021

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ