USOF, BSNL sign agreement for 10Gbps fibre bandwidth in the North East

Published

Picture of broadband cables

While the government claimed that the agreement will augment high-speed internet connectivity, it will be a while before the bandwidth is actually delivered to users. 

The Universal Service Obligation Fund on August 18 signed a deal with state-owned telecom operator BSNL. USOF is the Indian government’s fund for boosting telecom connectivity in areas that are unfeasible for telecom operators to run a business from. Under the agreement, USOF will help BSNL buy bandwidth from the Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL), which is owned by the government of Bangladesh. BSCCL runs international internet gateways at Cox’s Bazar and Kuakata which are connected by SeaMeWe4, the cable system that BSNL is likely to tap into following this agreement. The Indian side is connected to the data via Agartala in Tripura. 10Gbps of bandwidth will be hired by BSNL for three years under this agreement.

India’s undersea and transnational cable connectivity has been growing, but these cables are a small part of the entire equation. A large cable is easy to build compared to a network of base stations connected to each other with optic fibres over busy cityscapes and forest land. Building such networks takes time, and while the USOF–BSNL agreement is a step towards freeing up bandwidth available in the area, much remains to be done to actually deliver that bandwidth to users.

Recent USOF disbursals

  • December 2020: USOF funds of over Rs 2,000 crore were earmarked for improving mobile connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam over a period of five years.
  • August 2020: The Chennai–Andaman & Nicobar Islands undersea cable was financed by USOF. You can read more about how the cable was built here.
  • December 2019: 200 railway stations got WiFi coverage through USOF, while several more got funded through private companies’ CSR programs. Rs 27.77 crore was allocated via USOF. The National Broadband Mission also had a total of Rs 70,000 crore earmarked for laying optic fibre network throughout the country over several years.
  • May 2018: The USOF approved a Rs 3,911 crore project to improve connectivity in Meghalaya. “Provision of 2G+4G mobile coverage in identified uncovered areas” was announced as a goal of this project, along with better connectivity along National Highways running through the state. It also approved a project for improving connectivity in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism.

