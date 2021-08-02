Citing no progress in investigations, MP Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to IT minister for ‘urgent action’ in Sulli Deals matter

In her letter, Chaturvedi contended that women from a particular community had been degraded and humiliated by the Sulli Deals app which was the subject of massive online outrage last month.

Nearly a month after news of the ‘Sulli Deals’ app first emerged, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written to the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting him to take “urgent and strict actions” on the matter.

In her letter, sent on Friday, Chaturvedi noted that no ‘real progress’ had been made on the case despite complaints being registered with both the Noida and Delhi Police. MediaNama has viewed a copy of Chaturvedi’s letter.

Why it matters? In early July, news broke that an application developed on Git-Hub called ‘Sulli Deals’ was auctioning Muslim women online and attaching their Twitter usernames and profile pictures without their consent. This, victims said, made them targets of widespread online harassment, including rape threats, and subjected them to humiliation. The act could be subject to action under the government’s Information Technology (Guidelines For Intermediaries And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 which require intermediaries to voluntarily takedown content ‘insulting or harassing on gender’.

According to a report last week, three weeks after complaints were filed with the Noida and Delhi Police on the issue, there has been no progress and GitHub has not responded to the police’s requests for information.

‘Lays bare protection and safety of women, especially in cyberspace’: Chaturvedi

Apart from issuing a call to action, Chaturvedi in her letter said that-