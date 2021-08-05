Risks posed by stolen health data and challenges in securing health data – #NAMA

Key takeaways

From enabling the creation of custom diseases to eroding the trust in the healthcare system, stolen health data can be used for various nefarious purposes. While the lack of a data protection law might be one of the biggest challenges in securing health data, the growing number of companies and connected devices collecting health data only makes the challenge of securing this data harder. In a panel discussion held by MediaNama on COVID-19 and Cyberattacks on Healthcare, experts shared their views on the risks of health data getting compromised and the challenges in securing health data and healthcare infrastructure.

Pallavi Bedi, Senior Policy Officer at the Centre for Internet and Society, Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, Group CIO of Apollo Hospitals, Niranjan Ramakrishnan, CTO of Leixir Dental Lab Group and CEO of My Lab Connect, and Vishal Gondal, Founder of GOQii, participated in this panel discussion.

This discussion was held on July 28 in partnership with the CyberPeace Institute, and with support from Facebook.

Risks of health data getting compromised Health Data can be used to create custom diseases: “Earlier this year, the US National Counterintelligence and Security agency came up with a report, which talked about China’s collection of genomic and other healthcare data from Americans. Just imagine, losing your DNA is not like you losing your credit card which you can change tomorrow, your DNA is unique to you. But this DNA information coupled with so many other things can be used to make custom diseases, custom viruses, it can be used to create all kinds of simulations and tests on your data. So there is a massive national security risk when it comes to all the underlying data of health,” Gondal said.

“One of the biggest challenges is that we don’t have a data protection law here. In the absence of any law, either a personal data protection bill, or any specific law, which deals with health data particularly, protecting health data obviously becomes an area of concern,” Bedi opined. Health data collection is only going to increase: “All these companies, whether it is Google, whether it is Facebook, whether it is Apple, they are all now trying to enter health care. The minute we are talking about healthcare, we are suddenly talking of connecting health data with behaviour data, with search data. So the repercussions of this are going to be multifold. To just give you an example, the GOQii device captures 25,000 data points per person per day, which includes heart rate, temperature, SPO2, blood pressure steps, etc. I believe in the next three to five years, your phone will do 90% of diagnostics, including your blood sugar levels, etc and each person will have a million data points a day. Now, imagine that much data if not secured properly, because this data can change the face of biotech because you can use it to do all kinds of research, drug development, biotech, everything,” Gondal said.

What is India doing in terms of digitisation of health records? National Digital Health Mission: “Sometime in 2019, National Digital Health Blueprint came about. Then in 2020, the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) based on this blueprint came about.

Health ID: “One of the main points of the mission is to create a unique health identifier, the Health ID, which is supposed to be linked to your electronic health records. All your blood reports, your doctor medical reports, it’s in one place, and that health ID, if you give consent to the doctors, you will have access to your health records, whichever hospital you go, in case if I shift from Delhi to Bombay, and I go to different doctors,” Bedi added.

The comments have been edited for clarity and brevity.