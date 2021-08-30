PhonePe received an In-Principle Approval to operate as an Account Aggregator (AA) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the company announced in a press release. The company added that this will clear the way for Walmart-owned PhonePe to launch its own AA platform. A PhonePe spokesperson said that more details will emerge gradually on how the company plans to make use of this approval and develop its platform.

The approval is valid for 12 months during which PhonePe is expected to “put in place the technology platform, enter into all other legal documentations required to be ready for operations and report position of compliance with the terms of grant of in-principle approval to the Bank” as specified by the RBI.

It will only be able to commence operations once the central bank is satisfied with its compliance following which a Certificate of Registration will be issued certifying its role as an NBFC-Account Aggregator. Once operational, PhonePe will be competing with the likes of licensed account aggregators like CAMSFinServ, Cookiejar Technologies, FinSec AA Technologies, and NSEL Asset Data.

It must be noted that Perfios Account Aggregation Svcs and Yodlee Finsoft have also received in-principle approval from RBI recently, according to a Moneycontrol report. The report added that 12 banks and institutions such as the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, LendingKart, among others, are at various stages of implementing the FIU and FIP framework.

The account aggregator system facilitates financial entities to share customer information across various financial services after obtaining consent from users. The financial profile of a single person is spread over multiple interfaces such as bank accounts, equity stocks, government bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, insurance, etc. making it difficult to track. An account aggregator, for example, will help the seamless transfer of funds from a fixed deposit held with one bank into a pension scheme if the user seeks such a transfer. The system was billed as one of the ‘data rails’ in addition to the National Health Stack under the India Stack project which includes Aadhaar, DigiLocker, and others.

What is an account aggregator?

Account aggregators enable structured financial data sharing from Financial Information Providers (FIPs) to Financial Information Users (FIUs), as per guidelines by the RBI. Account Aggregators are not permitted to undertake any other business other than the business of account aggregation.

Managing consent

AAs maintain a log of consent given by users which are called “consent artifacts”. One can also term them as consent brokers as they mediate information access. The customers have the ability to manage consent at all times and can choose to opt out of the programme.

Data Security

The data covers 18 classes of financial information that have been defined across banking, investments, insurance, and pensions in the RBI guidelines. The AAs are not allowed to store any data, and must simply aid the exchange of data. The guidelines also mandate for an audit of the internal systems and processes at least once in two years by external auditors.

Regulatory oversight

AAs will be regulated by RBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Understanding FIPs and FIUs

FIP is defined as any entity such as a bank, banking company, non-banking financial company, asset management company, depository, insurance company, insurance repository, etc., which falls under the finance sector.

FIU is classified as an entity that is registered and regulated by any financial sector regulator such as RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, PFRDA, etc.

History of Account Aggregation

July 2015: RBI floated the idea of developing a regulatory mechanism for a non-banking finance company (NBFC) in July 2015, to help citizens access and operate all their accounts across financial institutions in a single format.

March 2016: RBI releases draft guidelines for account aggregators and directs NBFCs to have minimum net-owned funds of Rs. 2 crore and prevents them from providing any services other than account aggregation.

September 2016: RBI notifies final guidelines for account aggregators and says that only NBFCs registered with RBI will be allowed to undertake account aggregation. NBFCs were given 12 months to put in place the required technology and tie-ups required for aggregation.

November 2018: RBI issues in-principle licenses to five AAs after receiving applications from nine entities.

August 2019: Account aggregators perform a trial run of their services and announce that they are nearing a launch with the help of Sahamati, a collective of the account aggregator ecosystem.

