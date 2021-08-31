PhonePe will now be able to offer more insurance products after regulator issues broking license

PhonePe has been issued an Insurance Broking licence from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the digital payments and financial services platform announced on August 30.

In a statement, the company said that the new license will allow it to offer personalised product recommendations to more than 300 million users and offer diverse insurance products for Indian users.

In 2020, PhonePe started offering insurance products with an insurance corporate agent licence. It essentially allowed the company to partner with only 3 companies per category – health, life, and general. With this direct license, the company can offer more insurance products from all insurance companies.

Gunjan Ghai, Vice President and Head of Insurance at PhonePe said that this will give the company further momentum to accelerate its growth. “We are building a robust, full-service platform for our deeply engaged customer base through products in partnership with high quality insurers. This move will lead us closer to our goal of becoming a one-stop destination for all the insurance needs of our customers,” he added.

PhonePe recently received RBI’s nod to become account aggregator

The licence comes less than a week after PhonePe received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an account aggregator.

The approval is valid for 12 months during which PhonePe is expected to “put in place the technology platform, enter into all other legal documentations required to be ready for operations and report position of compliance with the terms of grant of in-principle approval to the Bank” as specified by the RBI.

It will only be able to commence operations once the central bank is satisfied with its compliance following which a Certificate of Registration will be issued certifying its role as an NBFC-Account Aggregator. Once operational, PhonePe will be competing with the likes of licensed account aggregators like CAMSFinServ, Cookiejar Technologies, FinSec AA Technologies, and NSEL Asset Data.

What is the account aggregator system? The account aggregator system facilitates financial entities to share customer information across various financial services after obtaining consent from users. The financial profile of a single person is spread over multiple interfaces such as bank accounts, equity stocks, government bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, insurance, etc. making it difficult to track. An account aggregator, for example, will help the seamless transfer of funds from a fixed deposit held with one bank into a pension scheme if the user seeks such a transfer.

PhonePe forayed into financial services in 2017

PhonePe forayed into financial services in 2017 by providing users with an option to buy 24-karat gold securely on its platform. Since then, it has launched several mutual funds and insurance products like tax-saving funds, liquid funds, and so on.

It also launched the Switch platform in 2018 which, PhonePe said, allowed customers to place orders on over 600 apps including Ola, Swiggy, Myntra, IRCTC, Goibibo, RedBus and so on directly from the PhonePe mobile app.

