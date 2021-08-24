wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

PayPal launches cryptocurrency trading service in UK, Bitcoin and Ethereum among choices offered

Published

Expanding into the UK market, the fintech company’s service will allow customers to buy as little as £1 of cryptocurrency barring transaction and other fees. 

PayPal is now planning to allow its UK customers to buy, sell, and hold bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies starting this week, the company announced on August 23. 

This is the first time that the company is launching this service outside the United States wherein it had introduced the “Checkout with Crypto” feature in March to enable customers in the US to convert their cryptocurrency holdings to other currencies. 

The launch comes at a time when regulators are more watchful of the rising investments in digital currencies. In June, UK’s Financial Control Authority (FCA) which regulates the country’s financial industry, had issued an advisory against the British subsidiary of Binance due to its failure to meet anti-money-laundering regulations. 

More details about the launch

As per PayPal’s statement, customers can view real-time crypto prices, access educational content, learn more about cryptocurrencies, and can choose from four types of cryptocurrencies – 

  1. Bitcoin 
  2. Ethereum 
  3. Litecoin 
  4. Bitcoin Cash

Trading with PayPal: Customers can buy as little as £1 of cryptocurrency via their account. They can also choose from either a predetermined purchase amount or enter their own purchase amount.  Customers will be able to fund their PayPal account for the purchase using their bank account or debit card. If customers choose to sell cryptocurrency with this new service, funds are normally available quickly to spend in their PayPal account. There are no fees to hold cryptocurrency in a PayPal account however there are transaction fees and currency conversion fees for trading applicable cryptocurrencies. 

Educational content to comprehend Cryptocurrency ecosystem: PayPal account holders can also access educational content to help them understand the cryptocurrency ecosystem – the volatility, risks, and opportunities related to purchasing cryptocurrency. 

Partnership with Paxos: The company has partnered with Paxos Trust Company to enable its cryptocurrency offering. PayPal’s venture capital arm has also made investments in blockchain and cryptocurrency-related start-ups including TRM Labs, leading cryptocurrency risk management software; TaxBit, a provider of crypto tax software to customers and exchanges; and Talos, institutional-grade infrastructure technology for digital asset trading.

UK not among top 20 countries adopting crypto, but India is

The Global Cryptocurrency Index measures which country has the highest cryptocurrency adoption in the world and is created by Chainalysis, a blockchain data platform. 

  • While Vietnam topped the list of countries followed by India at the second position, the UK did not make it to the top 20 countries on the list. The USA stood at 8th position.
  • According to the report, there has been an increase in the adoption of cryptocurrency globally by 881 percent in the last year and by 2300 percent since the third quarter of 2019. 
  • The Index measured 154 countries according to their metrics to calculate the adoption of cryptocurrency.  
  • None of the European countries featured in the top 20 countries in the Index.

Also read: 

 

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

News

India’s Crypto War 2.0 is not about Encryption

By Anand Venkatanarayanan                         There has been enough commentary about the Indian IT...

June 30, 2021
Court hearing law Court hearing law

News

The missing piece in CCI’s cases against Big-Tech firms 

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali The Indian antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has a little more than a decade...

June 28, 2021

News

India’s consumer protection rules: What foreign e-commerce entities need to be cognisant of

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Surabhi Prabhudesai The recent difference of opinions between the Government and Twitter brings to fore the increasing scrutiny...

June 28, 2021

News

In betting and gambling, the house always wins, but online, it wins big

This article is being posted here courtesy of The Wire, where it was originally published on June 17.  By Saksham Singh The St Petersburg paradox,...

June 19, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Google removes 8 fake cryptocurrency mining apps after cybersecurity firm exposes them as malware

Duping users, the apps promised them better mining capabilities and revenue by inviting friends while one app which posed as a cloud mining application turned...

21 hours ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ