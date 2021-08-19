Dunzo enters, Grofers speeds up, Swiggy expands, Zomato experiments, BigBasket holds on: Here’s what’s happening in the grocery delivery market

Grofers to offer 10-minute deliveries in select cities

Grofers, which currently operates in 43 cities across India, announced on August 17 that it will bring down the delivery time for the majority of its customers in 10 selected cities to under 10 minutes within the next 45 days. Currently, the average delivery time is 15 minutes, the company said.

The cities that will get the 10-minute service are Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Lucknow.

This will make Grofers the fastest grocery delivery service. Swiggy Instamart and Dunzo Daily follow closely behind with 15-20 minute delivery windows but with a smaller selection of products as well as limited cities. Meanwhile, Flipkart has a 90-minute delivery window while Amazon Fresh has a two-hour window.

Grofers recently received $100 million in funding from food delivery start-up Zomato, valuing Grofers at over $1 billion and pushing it into the unicorn club.

Zomato re-enters space but doesn’t want Grofers help yet

Zomato first indicated an interest in the grocery delivery market in April 2020 when it entered this space through Zomato Market, but the company exited the space in June the same year. However, in its red herring prospectus, filed at the time of its initial public offering in July 2021, Zomato said that it was in the process of rolling out a grocery delivery marketplace on its platform on a pilot basis, indicating that it is reviving Zomato Market. “We are coming back to experiment and see how we build this hyperlocal part of the business,” Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta said at a press conference on July 8.

The grocery delivery service began appearing in select areas and for select users in Delhi last month.

Although Zomato recently acquired a 9.3 percent stake in Grofers and could use this investment to ramp up its grocery offerings, Zomato cofounder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal told Economic Times: “The investment in Grofers is separate and we have our own grocery offering [Zomato Market] which is a marketplace model and sources from local stores. This is not on the back of the Grofers investment. For now, we are not drawing any synergies from Grofers. There is nothing planned right now, it is still a long shot.”

Swiggy Instamart expands to five new cities

“Our biggest investments will be in our non-food businesses that have witnessed tremendous consumer love and growth in a short span, especially in the past 15 months of the pandemic,” Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said after the company closed its $1.25 billion investment round last month.

And as promised, Swiggy earlier this month expanded its grocery service Instamart to five more cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Noida, MoneyControl reported. Previously, the service was available only in Bengaluru and Gurugram. Furthermore, Swiggy is promising 15-30 minute delivery times in these cities.

Amazon takes advantage of More

Earlier this month, Economic Times reported that Amazon, which is currently the second-largest player in this space along with Grofers, is enabling Amazon Fresh customers to pick up groceries from More retail stores. More was acquired by Amazon and private equity firm Samara Capital in 2019, with the former acquiring 49 percent.

The service is currently live in many pin codes in Bengaluru where consumers can pick up online orders from the nearest More stores within 2-3 hours. The model is similar to what the e-commerce giant follows in the US where it partnered with Whole Foods.