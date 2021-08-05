Madras High Court strikes down Tamil Nadu gambling ban on constitutional grounds

The judgement termed the gambling ban as excessive and disproportionate while criticising the government for not providing data to back up its arguments.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday struck down Tamil Nadu’s ban on gambling on constitutional grounds. The Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, and an ordinance having a similar effect passed shortly beforehand, were passed by the state’s prior AIADMK-led government. This amendment made it illegal to participate in any form of gambling that involved stakes, and provided for a punishment of up to two years or a fine of up to Rs 10,000. The Act “is declared to be ultra vires the Constitution in its entirety and struck down as a consequence,” the Madras High Court said. The petitioners in the case included online rummy platforms, poker platforms, and the All India Gaming Federation.

Petitioners in this case argued that they have had this argument validated over the years by courts (see below). They further argued that the constitution’s State List entry on gambling regulation only allowed states to regulate games that relied on stakes, a limitation that the Madras High Court determined the state government breached.

MediaNama has reviewed a copy of the judgement that was pronounced in the Junglee Games v. State of Tamil Nadu hearing. The judgement was pronounced by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.

“Excessive and disproportionate”

The Madras High Court reasoned its striking down of the order with the following observations. “The State finds itself in the lonely, opposite corner, as it seeks to assert the virtues of life without betting and gambling,” the court said near the beginning of the order and chided the state government for not providing data to back up its arguments on manipulation of odds on betting websites, in spite of the government being urged repeatedly to do so.

Capricious, irrational: “The legislation assailed herein has to be regarded as something done by the legislature capriciously, irrationally and without adequate determining principle such that it is excessive and disproportionate,” the judgment said. “The legislature erred in expanding its field of legislation by widening the scope of gambling and ascribing a connotation to betting that the relevant Entry in the State List does not envisage,” the High Court reasoned. The Entry refers to the State List entry that gives states the power to regulate gambling.

Why it is disproportionate: “The absurdity of the amended provisions has more to do with all forms of games – where games must be understood to be distinct from gaming, whether in the ordinary parlance or as per the convoluted meaning ascribed to it in the impugned legislation – being prohibited in cyberspace, if played for any prize or stake whatsoever. The cause for bringing the amendments does not appear to have any nexus with the effect that has resulted thereby; and that, in essence, is the unreasonableness and grossly disproportionate feature of the impugned statute.” — Madras High Court (emphasis added)

Prohibition criticised: The judgement observed that the government had tried to prohibit an activity that can at best be regulated under existing precedents. “The unwavering mantra of the impugned legislation is prohibition and not regulation. The Amending Act fails the constitutional test as stricter scrutiny has to be exercised when vast swathes of apparently permissible activities are sought to be prohibited rather than regulated,” the court observed.

The court held that this order wouldn’t prevent the state government from regulating gambling within the constitutionally established limitations.

Gambling regulations in India

Gambling is a state subject, and as such, it is state governments that have been regulating the activity. Fantasy sports, online rummy, and poker platforms have proliferated in recent years, and different states have approached the subject with different attitudes; however, the operators of these sites have obtained favourable judgements from the Supreme Court and multiple High Courts that constrain state governments from banning games like rummy that have been determined to rely substantially on a player’s skill rather than pure chance.

Andhra Pradesh has banned real money gaming altogether while Uttar Pradesh has announced plans to do so respectively. It would not be surprising if these moves failed to survive legal challenges if they go as far as the Tamil Nadu law. Karnataka is reportedly planning to introduce regulations for online gaming, but its draft bill for the purpose is not yet in the public domain. Some states in the North East of the country have licensed real money gaming activities or permitted them more liberally:

Nagaland introduced a licensing system for games of skill, including those that are stakes-based

introduced a licensing system for games of skill, including those that are stakes-based Sikkim updates its gaming laws regularly to govern betting and stakes-based gaming, and allows games that depend on player skill

updates its gaming laws regularly to govern betting and stakes-based gaming, and allows games that depend on player skill Meghalaya has legalised both games of skill and games of chance

