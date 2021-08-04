3 Lok Sabha MPs appointed to Joint Parliamentary Committee on PDP Bill, 4 more expected from Rajya Sabha

The PDP Bill has been under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee since 2019, and the committee was recently given an extension till the winter session for presenting its report.

A motion was passed in the Lok Sabha today to appoint three new members to the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, which has had several vacancies recently after multiple committee members were inducted into the Union Council of Ministers. Subsequently, another motion has also been passed, both introduced by the committee’s Chairman P.P. Chaudhry and committee member Bhartruhari Mahtab, to request the appointment of four members from the Rajya Sabha as well.

Recent resignations, retirements, and elevation of several committee members to positions in the Council of Ministers left as many as seven positions vacant in the 30 member-committee.

Why it matters? The JPC was constituted in December 2019 to review the draft Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, under the chairmanship of Meenakashi Lekhi. According to PRS legislative, a JPC can give non-enforceable recommendations to the government and subsequently publish reports on actions taken by the government which can be debated in Parliament. Since the Puttaswamy judgement in 2017 at the Supreme Court of India, the government has been under an obligation to pass legislation to protect Indians’ personal data. Steps like a data protection regulator, localisation requirements for data, and other aspects of the draft bill have been closely watched by the industry for years.

Who are the new appointees?

Lok Sabha

The motion proposed to appoint three MPs from Lok Sabha to the JPC, namely: