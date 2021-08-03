NHA reveals six IT firms shortlisted to provide tech support for Co-WIN’s expansion to other countries

For the Co-WIN empanelment, the shortlisted companies are expected to complete a few more steps like attending a three-day training session and signing a non-disclosure agreement.

In a new report, the National Health Authority has revealed the names of the IT firms it has shortlisted for empanelment to provide customisation, implementation, and roll-out of Co-WIN as it begins offering the technology to other countries. The list released last week includes six IT firms, some of whom are international consultancy groups while others are homegrown IT firms.

Why it matters? Co-WIN, the digital platform handling India’s vaccination drive, was extended as an open-source, digital public good to foreign countries during the Co-WIN global conclave last month. As a result, countries would be able to get the Co-WIN platform and then, customise it to manage and roll-out their own vaccination programmes. During the event, Indian government officials said that the countries that implement Co-WIN can be provided assistance from empanelled IT firms for installation, customisation, etc. The NHA has now revealed the names of the IT firms that will provide the assistance. These agencies will receive confidential technical details about the Co-WIN software, receive training, become System Integrators or consultants for foreign governments, and receive payments from them.

Names of the Agencies

In its report, the NHA said that all the interested agencies had been given approval and shortlisted for the next steps.