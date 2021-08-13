Exclusive: In Himachal Pradesh, AI and deep learning could soon be used to catch motorists without helmets

In its tender, the state police defines the scope, accuracy, and additional capabilities of the AI model while also describing a single app and web-based interface for the two software systems.

The Himachal Pradesh Police is planning to catch motorists travelling without helmets through artificial intelligence and deep learning software. According to a tender, viewed by MediaNama, the state police has invited bids to develop two ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Video Analytics Software’ which could detect helmets on motorists and read their number plate. Beyond artificial intelligence, the system also asks for provisions to use ‘deep learning’ in the software – deep learning technologies refer to artificial intelligence systems that can learn on their own over time through consumption of data, interpreting patterns, etc.

Why it matters? Artificial intelligence systems in policing or governance raise concerns of function creep or the expansion of the use of a product for purposes beyond its initially stated purpose.

The provision for deep learning creates a potential for these software(s) to be able to expand to other functions and use-cases in the future. The software also raises concerns about privacy in the absence of a data protection bill that can define purpose limitations and set data protection rules.

In brief: What the tender requires

The document lays down that that the software will connect to up to 10,000 CCTV cameras. It also establishes some more specifications for the two products.

For helmet detection, the software should be able to detect a helmet of a minimum size of ’40 by 40 pixels’ in the camera be it on the driver or the pillion rider. This should have a 95-100% detection rate during the day and should be able to avoid detecting any pedestrians, rickshaws, etc.

the software should be able to detect a helmet of a minimum size of ’40 by 40 pixels’ in the camera be it on the driver or the pillion rider. This should have a 95-100% detection rate during the day and should be able to avoid detecting any pedestrians, rickshaws, etc. For number plate detection , the software should be able to detect different types of plates during the day and night. Further, the software should also be able to detect and then look up the number plate from a database, create alerts depending on the status of the plate, put labels/tags on them (such as VIP, Offender, etc.), and ‘generate severity based on pre-existing rules’. It is not clear what ‘rules’ and what ‘status’ is being referred to in the tender.

, the software should be able to detect different types of plates during the day and night. Further, the software should also be able to detect and then look up the number plate from a database, create alerts depending on the status of the plate, put labels/tags on them (such as VIP, Offender, etc.), and ‘generate severity based on pre-existing rules’. It is not clear what ‘rules’ and what ‘status’ is being referred to in the tender. Most notably, indicating the use for both software, the tender asks that there be a capability of filtering events by a time range, location, and attributes of people, vehicles, and other objects such as visible colors, the direction of movement, and time of stay.

In-depth: Everything the tender contains

For the number plate reading software

Scope: The tender asks for software to be based on “Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning models for detection and recognition.”

Types of number plates: According to the tender, this software will need to be able to detect vehicle number plates of different types such as:

Standardised

Non-Standardised

Reflective

Non-reflective Accuracy: The tender asks for an accuracy of 95-100% in detection during the day and 85-100% during the night. Additional capability: The tender also asks that the software be able to: 1. Look up the vehicle number plate from the database. 2. Generate an alert based on the status of the vehicle number plate in the database 3. Assign label/tag to the detected vehicle number plate live (such as) VIP/Offender etc 4. Generate the “severity” of the detected vehicle number plate based on predefined rules. It is unclear what severity could mean here. Filtering capability: The software also asks for the capability to search vehicles based on colour, number plate, date and time, location, and type of vehicle. For the helmet-detecting software Scope: The tender mentions the use of ‘deep learning’ and ‘artificial intelligence’ for detecting two-wheeler riders without helmets. Accuracy: The tender requires an accuracy rate of 95-100% ‘during daytime’ Caveats for the detection: The bid asks that the software be able to: 1. Detect both rider and pillion rider without a helmet. The tender outlines that this must be “of a minimum size of 40 by 40 pixels in the camera’s view.” 2. Allow the user to define a region of interest for detecting helmet violations. 3. Detect only motorcycle riders without helmets, avoiding pedestrians, bicycle riders, and rickshaw riders as violators. Software interface: How the collected information could appear The tender describes a single app and web-based interface for the two software systems. It also provides more information about the artificial intelligence requirements from the software. Capabilities required AI-training capability: 1. This means a training tool that can annotate and label images to train new AI models and update the existing ones.

2. The training tool, the tender says, should also contain a list of all the models available in the system which can be plugged into any app easily. This suggests that more than one AI model may be available or is expected from the software. Camera configuration: 1. They should be capable of being uniquely configured for every individual camera stream and have parameters for camera calibration, image quality improvement, night/day settings, etc.

2. They should be able to run on different cameras with different settings (e.g. different zones for Intrusion, different lines for line crossing detection, etc.) at different hours of the day.

3. The software should have a ‘configuration page’ where it suggests any other AI models that may be available for the system with clear specifications of their performance and hardware requirements. Video analytics application deployment: Both the software systems should be able to deploy up to 3 video analytics applications simultaneously on a single camera. The tender, however, doesn’t elaborate on what these video analytics applications would be. How the data would appear Live view features: The app should allow a live view of the stream from any camera with “overlaid information of regions, objects, people, and vehicles.” Heatmap and analytics: It should be able to provide an analytics dashboard with information on the “pattern of events” from different cameras in the form of a heatmap. Resource Management View: The app should be able to provide a list of all the resources available in the system such as computing servers, edge-computing devices, and cameras.

The status of each of the devices, whether they are online/offline, should also be available. Event notifications: It should be able to give results in the form of events that contain the screenshot with other metadata describing the event, such as detected objects, timestamp, camera/video. App Camera Grid: The tender requires that the app have a “matrix to assign, start, stop, and schedule any app on any camera.”

The status of active and non-active apps is clearly visible with colour-coded information. Access to the software Hosting: According to the tender, the app can be hosted on a ‘private cloud’ or the buyers’ premises. Users: The tender says that both software systems should handle up to 10,000 users in total and handle 1,000 users simultaneously. However, the tender does not say who these users will be or who will be allowed to use the software. Credentials and LAN: Although the tender does not mention who the software systems’ users will be, it says that web interface should be “accessible on any system in the local area network (LAN) with login credentials.” However, the same requirement is not mentioned for its app interface.

Other cases of automation in policing in India

India has a long history of using automation in policing and governance as this timeline reveals:

July 2021: The Ministry of Railways has installed Facial Recognition System-enabled (FRS) CCTV surveillance equipment at 310 stations, with a plan to cover 673 more over time.

June 2021: The Hyderabad Police received a legal notice for using FRS to detect lockdown violators.

April 2021: As part of the Smart Cities Mission, the Bihar government issued a tender to deploy a facial recognition system (FRS) connected with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) and other databases available with the police in Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur.

January 2021: The Lucknow police had announced that it will be installing an FRS to alert the nearest police station if it detects a woman with a “distressed expression”.

November 2020: Noida Police floated a tender to upgrade its traffic management system. This tender proposed to install close to 1,000 cameras across the city which includes CCTV cameras and separate number plate recognition cameras.

May 2020: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs revealed that quarantine wards in at least four hospitals and one hotel in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, were being surveilled round the clock using an FRS-enabled CCTV surveillance system.

April 2020: The Hyderabad Police deployed artificial intelligence tools via 2,000 CCTVs to identify mask violators.

