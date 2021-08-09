wordpress blog stats
Event Report: Impact Of IT Rules 2021 On News

Following our discussion about the impact of the Information Technology Rules 2021 on news and news aggregators in India, we have summarised the key issues and concerns, as well as recommendations shared by journalists and legal experts in a report — you may download a copy of it here.

MediaNama hosted this session on June 3, 2021, with support from Google, and our community partners, Webnyay and the Centre for Internet & Society.

We spoke to the following panelists from the news media, legal, and technology domains to understand the full impact and breadth of the rules.

  • On regulation of news media
    • Abhinandan Sekhri, Newslaundry
    • Kawaljit Singh Bedi, NDTV
    • Koreel Lahiri, Media Development Investment Fund
    • Manu Sebastian, Live Law
    • Nehaa Chaudhari, Ikigai Law
  • On regulation of news aggregators
    • Abhishek Malhotra, TMT Law
    • Gurshabad Grover, Centre for Internet & Society
    • Mathew Chacko, Spice Route Legal
    • Udbhav Tiwari, Mozilla

We broadly discussed:

  1. Legality and constitutionality of the IT Rules.
  2. Impact on digital news, current affairs publications, and channels
  3. Impact on news aggregators
  4. Compliance burdens, and viability of businesses
  5. Recommendations for changes in the IT Rules

MediaNama’s coverage of the discussion can be found here. This discussion was live-streamed and a recording of the session can be seen here, on our YouTube channel.

MediaNama's coverage of the discussion can be found here. This discussion was live-streamed and a recording of the session can be seen here, on our YouTube channel.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

