Event Report: COVID-19 and Cyberattacks on Healthcare

Following our discussion on COVID-19 and Cyberattacks on Healthcare, we have summarised the key risks and challenges, as well as recommendations shared by industry and domain experts in a report — you may download a copy of it here.

The discussion was held on July 28, 2021, in partnership with the CyberPeace Institute, and with support from Facebook.

The session began with opening remarks from Lt Gen (Dr.) Rajesh Pant, National Cybersecurity Coordinator to the Government of India. General Pant talked about why the healthcare sector is targeted by cyberattacks and said that 2021 is going to be the year of ransomware.

We discussed insights from the “Playing with Lives: Cyberattacks on Healthcare are Attacks on People” report with Bruno Halopeau, from the CyberPeace Institute, and spoke to the following panelists from the cybersecurity and digital health domains to understand why healthcare is a target for cyberattacks.

Arvind Sivaramakrishnan , Apollo Hospitals

, Apollo Hospitals Niranjan K. Ramakrishnan , MyLabConnect

, MyLabConnect Pallavi Bedi , Centre for Internet and Society

, Centre for Internet and Society Vishal Gondal, GOQii

We broadly discussed:

Risks posed by stolen data and the different types of threats against the healthcare sector Measures and policies to strengthen the cybersecurity of health data and healthcare infrastructure Budgets for cybersecurity in healthcare institutions

Finally, Ambassador Latha Reddy, Co-Chair at the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace joined us for closing remarks. Ambassador Reddy, who is also the former Deputy National Security Adviser of India, talked about, among other things, what India should do to improve cybersecurity in healthcare.

MediaNama’s coverage of the discussion can be found here. This discussion was live-streamed and a recording of the session can be seen here, on our YouTube channel.

