wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:,

Event Report: COVID-19 and Cyberattacks on Healthcare

Published

Following our discussion on COVID-19 and Cyberattacks on Healthcare, we have summarised the key risks and challenges, as well as recommendations shared by industry and domain experts in a report — you may download a copy of it here.

The discussion was held on July 28, 2021, in partnership with the CyberPeace Institute, and with support from Facebook.

The session began with opening remarks from Lt Gen (Dr.) Rajesh Pant, National Cybersecurity Coordinator to the Government of India. General Pant talked about why the healthcare sector is targeted by cyberattacks and said that 2021 is going to be the year of ransomware.

We discussed insights from the “Playing with Lives: Cyberattacks on Healthcare are Attacks on People” report with Bruno Halopeau, from the CyberPeace Institute, and spoke to the following panelists from the cybersecurity and digital health domains to understand why healthcare is a target for cyberattacks.

  • Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, Apollo Hospitals
  • Niranjan K. Ramakrishnan, MyLabConnect
  • Pallavi Bedi, Centre for Internet and Society
  • Vishal Gondal, GOQii

We broadly discussed:

  1. Risks posed by stolen data and the different types of threats against the healthcare sector
  2. Measures and policies to strengthen the cybersecurity of health data and healthcare infrastructure
  3. Budgets for cybersecurity in healthcare institutions

Finally, Ambassador Latha Reddy, Co-Chair at the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace joined us for closing remarks. Ambassador Reddy, who is also the former Deputy National Security Adviser of India, talked about, among other things, what India should do to improve cybersecurity in healthcare.

MediaNama’s coverage of the discussion can be found here. This discussion was live-streamed and a recording of the session can be seen here, on our YouTube channel.

Do consider supporting our work by either subscribing to or referring MediaNama to someone. You can find more details here.

Discover more:,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

News

India’s Crypto War 2.0 is not about Encryption

By Anand Venkatanarayanan                         There has been enough commentary about the Indian IT...

June 30, 2021
Court hearing law Court hearing law

News

The missing piece in CCI’s cases against Big-Tech firms 

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali The Indian antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has a little more than a decade...

June 28, 2021

News

India’s consumer protection rules: What foreign e-commerce entities need to be cognisant of

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Surabhi Prabhudesai The recent difference of opinions between the Government and Twitter brings to fore the increasing scrutiny...

June 28, 2021

News

In betting and gambling, the house always wins, but online, it wins big

This article is being posted here courtesy of The Wire, where it was originally published on June 17.  By Saksham Singh The St Petersburg paradox,...

June 19, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

What India should do to improve cybersecurity in Healthcare — Ambassador Latha Reddy, Co-Chair of the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace – #NAMA

In her closing address, Ambassador Latha Reddy shared a list of policy and organisational recommendations for improving cybersecurity in healthcare. “In our discussion on...

2 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ