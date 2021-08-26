All you need to know about e-Shram: India’s new database for unorganised workers

With over 90 percent of India’s labour force in the informal economy, this database could address some concerns of informal workers who are deprived of minimum wages and social welfare benefits.

The Indian government on August 26 launched the eShram portal – a National Database on Unorganised Workers (NDUW). “The portal will help towards the much needed targeted identification of the unorganized workers,” Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav said.

Who is this database for?

The database is for all informal sector workers aged between 16-59, including:

Gig and platform workers (drivers for Uber, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, etc)

Construction workers

Migrant workers

Street vendors

Domestic workers

Agricultural workers

Excluding criteria: There are no income criteria, but the workers must not be income tax payees and must not be members of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) or Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Initial registration target: The government initially plans to register 9 crore unorganised workers primarily from Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Chattisgarh, and Delhi by the end of this year. Ultimately, it aims to cover 38 crore workers.

Budget: The labour ministry has currently allocated a budget of approximately ₹404 crores for the registration of the unorganised workers on the eShram portal.

Why do we need this database?

According to the International Labour Organisation, almost 90 percent of India’s labour force is in the informal economy. This is around 40 crore unorganised workers. Although it was known before, the pandemic shed further light on the plight of these informal workers who are mostly deprived of minimum wages and social welfare benefits. The creation of the NDUW database is meant to address some of these concerns.

What are the benefits of registering on the database?

Identification of unorganised workers: The portal and NDUW database will allow the government to track and reach out to workers in the informal sector and offer welfare to them.

The portal and NDUW database will allow the government to track and reach out to workers in the informal sector and offer welfare to them. Integration of social security schemes: The database will facilitate the integration of social security schemes like PMSYM, PMJJBY, PMSBY, and PMJAY.

The database will facilitate the integration of social security schemes like PMSYM, PMJJBY, PMSBY, and PMJAY. Easier for workers to avail benefits: The portal will make it easier for informal workers to avail welfare schemes and social security benefits. After registering on the eShram portal, unorganised workers will need not register separately for different social security schemes. “Targeted delivery and last-mile delivery, has been a major focus of the schemes of government of India […] and the National Database of Unorganised workers (E-Shram portal) is another key step towards that,” Yadav said.

The portal will make it easier for informal workers to avail welfare schemes and social security benefits. After registering on the eShram portal, unorganised workers will need not register separately for different social security schemes. “Targeted delivery and last-mile delivery, has been a major focus of the schemes of government of India […] and the National Database of Unorganised workers (E-Shram portal) is another key step towards that,” Yadav said. Immediate benefit of accidental insurance cover: Registered workers will be enrolled under PMSBY and the premium for the first year will be borne by the government. PMSBY is an Accidental Insurance scheme, that provides benefits of Rs. 2 lakhs at the time of accidental death and permanent disability and Rs. 1 lakh in case of partial disability.

Registered workers will be enrolled under PMSBY and the premium for the first year will be borne by the government. PMSBY is an Accidental Insurance scheme, that provides benefits of Rs. 2 lakhs at the time of accidental death and permanent disability and Rs. 1 lakh in case of partial disability. Portability of welfare benefits: The database will help migrant and construction workers avail their benefits wherever they are working.

The database will help migrant and construction workers avail their benefits wherever they are working. Easier for the government to monitor and supervise: The portal will make it easier for the government to monitor and supervise how its policies are working and to ensure that the benefits reach the intended people. It will also allow the government to keep track of the current address/location of migrant workers.

The portal will make it easier for the government to monitor and supervise how its policies are working and to ensure that the benefits reach the intended people. It will also allow the government to keep track of the current address/location of migrant workers. Helpful in formulating policies: The NDUW database will play an important role in serving as a reference point when the government is formulating policies for the unorganised sector.

The NDUW database will play an important role in serving as a reference point when the government is formulating policies for the unorganised sector. Helpful in navigating crisis: The database will also play an important role in reaching out and providing welfare to unorganised workers in times of crisis like Covid-19.

Receiving benefits of Code on Social Security

In a first, the central government, in September 2020, recognised the gig economy — gig workers, platform workers, and aggregators — under a wide-ranging labour law. Called the Code on Social Security, 2020, it makes space for their benefits around life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, etc.

Gig workers must register as beneficiaries on the eShram portal in order to receive social welfare benefits as accorded by this new law.

Aggregators such as Zomato, Uber, and Ola, will have to contribute between 1–2% of their annual turnover to such social security funds for workers, this amount will be capped at 5% of the total amount payable to gig workers and platform workers.

However, gig workers have called for more clarity on how welfare schemes prescribed in the Code will be funded. A group of 23 trade unions, civil society organisations and members of academia have also raised concerns with the Draft Rules for the Code on Social Security, 2020. In particular, they have raised concerns surrounding the burden of registration of workers, workers’ data privacy, and overall ease of accessibility to benefits, among other things.

How can workers register on the eShram portal?

Informal workers can start registering from August 26 through the following methods:

Self-registration: Workers can register themselves on eshram.gov.in using their Aadhaar, bank account, and mobile number. The portal currently supports English and Hindi with support for nine more languages coming soon. Assisted registration: Workers can also register through the government’s Common Service Centres (CSC) and SSK centers, as well as select post offices.

eShram Number: Once registered, each worker will receive an eShram card containing a permanent 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN) that will be valid throughout the country.

Helpdesk Number: The government has set up a dedicated help desk for any queries related to eShram registration and grievances. The helpdesk number is 14434. Users can also contact the help desk using the 10-digit number provided by a CSC.

Delay in the launch of the portal

Although the finance ministry had approved the creation of this portal and database in November 2020, a delay in its launch forced the Supreme Court to intervene in June after informal workers were left without reprieve during the second wave of the Coivd-19 pandemic. The court ordered the labour ministry to set up the database by July end and ensure that benefits such as food and rations reach informal workers.

“When the unorganized workers are waiting for registration and are waiting to reap the benefit of various welfare schemes of the States and Centre, the apathy and lackadaisical attitude by the Ministry of Labour and Employment is unpardonable. There was urgency in the portal to be finalized and implemented looking to the pandemic and dire need of unorganized workers to receive the benefit.”- The Supreme Court judgement

In August, a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour also called out the labour ministry for the delay. A secretary from the ministry told the panel that the portal will be ready by August 15.

