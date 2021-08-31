Deepfakes can have a huge impact on international relations, but can it lead to nuclear war?

“There are several points of entrance for deepfakes and verified data to penetrate the strategic stability relations between nuclear states,” said a panelist at a recently held event organised by the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research to discuss the implications of deepfakes on international security and stability, how to counter deepfake technologies, and other governance issues.

In times of crisis, fabricated media can contribute to the escalation of events leading to violence. This is why it’s important to discuss the problems posed by deepfakes and the solutions adopted by different stakeholders in order to counter them.

The following panelists from the fields of international security and artificial intelligence spoke about the implications of deepfakes and proposed solutions as well.

Anita Hazenberg, Director of Innovation Directorate at Interpol

Alexi Drew, senior analyst at RAND, Europe

Valeria Solis, Director for Drugs and Cybersecurity at the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs of Mexico

Moliehi Makumane, senior Policy Advisor and South Africa Delegate to UN OEWG and UN GGE

Saifuddin Ahmad, Assistant Professor at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore

Petr Topychkanoc, senior researcher at SIPRI

Implications of Deepfakes

Affects stable relations between nuclear states and non-nuclear-weapon states: “T here are several points of entrance for deepfakes and verified data to penetrate the strategic stability relations between nuclear states. Potential deepfakes related to a growing threat of nuclear use against non-nuclear-weapon states can provoke significant changes and decisions, including decisions to protect themselves with the help of nuclear-armed allies. It can also provoke sharing intelligence data for assessment since non-nuclear states don’t have early warnings and intelligence capabilities to assess their potential nuclear stress,” said Topychkanov.

Questions trust – blurs the line between what is real and what is fake: "The foundation of trust is breaking down, and is pushed away by an increasing ability to discount any evidence presented to us from any source," Drew said. Adding to this, Ahmad said that those who engage with fake news on social media become highly skeptical of all kinds of information, including real information and that's problematic. "If citizens begin to doubt even real information, it puts societies at risk because we fail to establish a basic ground of truth […] social media or internet users are more likely to trust videos rather than text as a moral depiction of the real. If the disinformation is targeted at our own prejudices, we often fall for our own biases and if the content is in line with what we think then we don't question the authenticity of such content. Hence as the tech behind deepfake progresses, manipulated reality could be more convincing in amplifying the cost of this form of disinformation," Ahmad said.

Deepfakes undermine the international framework for responsible state behaviour: Moliehe Makumane raised an important question about whether leaders responsible to use this [deepfake] technology can be trusted? “Trust between state and non-state actors is becoming more acute, the framework notes the discrepancies in capacities of member states to implement the framework that creates vulnerabilities for the system at large.” Another important question that Makumane raised is how do member states implement the framework when synthetic media is impossible to identify? “Solutions aren’t very clear and capacities are going to become markedly different between member states that can implement the framework and member states that can’t. It’s difficult for countries to ensure that the activities are inclusive and accessible and do not negatively impact members of individual communities. Not every country is able to identify the capabilities of synthetic media – either owned by state or non-state actors and develop a capability to detect and attribute, assess intelligence, or influence operations being led by the media,” Makumane said.

Possible Solutions

Regional organisations can play bigger role: Makumane highlighted that “Technology is more dangerous when it’s unregulated, hence governments at the national level tend to go a little extreme and regulate everything thus shrinking space significantly for free speech and other digital rights. […] This is where regional organizations consolidate different competencies and capabilities and play a bigger role in terms of finding a balance between how to use everything in the tool kit, the policy, the technology itself to mitigate the risk.”

Government and private sector must join forces: Ahmad suggested that governments should work with the private sector, especially social media companies, to regulate deep fakes. "Researchers have shown that it's possible to create falsified satellite images of real places with fake details using air-driven tech, while it may not be a threat to an average user but it does pose a threat to national and international security. Moreover, while it's a good step to add labels and warnings to manipulated videos on social media but these techniques don't work for all citizens. Some either avoid the labels or are not sharp enough to focus on them or sometimes they simply go with their own biases and discredit these labels in evaluating the content of the video. Hence, regulating tech is challenging and there's an ongoing debate on whether social media companies should be held liable for what their users post on the platform," Ahmad said.

Educate and raise awareness: Hazenberg emphasised that present police leaders have to prepare their police organisations for the future because some of them have no idea what artificial intelligence really is. Drew added that instead of focusing more on heads of state, the focus should be on the population since it's the population that needs to be educated. Solis said that apart from the governments, civil society organisations also need to take initiative. Building on Solis' point, Ahmad said, "When it comes to digital literacy programs, a vulnerable section i.e. the older population is targetted but within my research, I have observed that even those who have higher digital literacy skills are vulnerable to deep fakes."

Provide clarity on mitigation strategy: We need to be very clear about the mitigation strategy we use like authentication, verification or trust-building, or technical or media literacy, Drew said. "We also need to be aware of what are the second-order implications of the action we take. For example, social media platforms attempt to counter the manipulated content of certain US President by labeling it as misinformation was amplified further on different platforms. The reason why this policy didn't work as intended was because only one platform enacted this particular set of policies, if it had been done across the range of stakeholders of this form of information dissemination to the public then the intended initial consequence or outcome would have worked out."

Set standards for digital technologies, including for synthetic media: "Having means of checking authenticity and verifiability, tracking the progress of media from its inception to its eventual dissemination to an audience would be a great way of approaching this," Drew said.

Multi-stakeholder system to counter deepfake-related threats: Valeria Solis suggested that a solid network of multiple actors needs to be devised to create a solid dual system that incorporates both prevention and resilience to counter threats related to deep fakes. "The various stakeholders may include industry, designers, and even suppliers to embed trustable sources of multimedia content generation through the very first design of the devices. For example – camera manufacturers, media content distributors such as traditional TV, radio broadcasters, smartphone makers as well since everyone have access to smartphones for media production."

