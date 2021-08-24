wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

CoWIN bookings now possible on government, Jio-run WhatsApp chatbot; here’s how to book a slot

Published

Taking around 14 steps from start to finish, the slot booking process is longer than doing it online and might not be suited for booking in areas that are still facing a scarcity of vaccines. 

Vaccine appointments in India can now be booked through WhatsApp, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Twitter. NDTV first reported the announcement. The MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk was developed in a public-private partnership with JioHaptik, a Reliance-acquired subsidiary that was previously called Haptik. The company works on AI chatbots among other things. Over 3 million people have used the MyGovIndia chatbot to download their vaccination certificates, WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart said on Twitter (Abhishek Singh, CEO of the state-run MyGov, thanked Cathcart for WhatsApp’s support in deploying the chatbot).

The government is curiously among the last to take advantage of the CoWIN API — the code that lets third parties use its platform to provide linked services — by deploying it where it is likely to reach the widest audience — WhatsApp. Vi and Paytm were among the first to leverage the API to allow vaccine booking — even calorie tracking app HealthifyMe got in on the action. As one Twitter user said in a pithy missive, “Big tech arrives casually after the telegram bots have been exhausted,” referring to the volunteer-run chatbots that have for months been alerting users on newly available slots.

Long flow 

MediaNama tried the MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk to book a vaccine slot, and it turned out to be a longer process than booking online. Here are the typical steps from start to finish:

  1. Click here to text the chatbot.
  2. Say “Hi”.
  3. Select “Vaccination – Book Appointment, Download Certificate, Centre & FAQ” by typing “2”.
  4. Select “Vaccination Appointment – Book, Reschedule & Cancel” by typing “1”.
  5. Type in an OTP that is sent by SMS. (Even though this chatbot only works with the CoWIN account registered under the WhatsApp number you’re texting from, an SMS-based OTP is still required.)
  6. Select the family member by typing their corresponding digit. (Their details need to be registered on the platform already.)
  7. Tap “Search by pincode”. (searching by district is not possible, in spite of many vaccine centres being concentrated in certain places, even in urban areas.)
  8. Tap “Covishield,” “Covaxin,” or “Sputnik”. (More options may have been added when you’re reading this.) Type “Any” if you have no preference one way or the other.
  9. Select whether you want a “Paid,” “Free,” or “Any” type of vaccination.
  10. Enter a pincode.
  11. Type a digit corresponding to a vaccination centre listed.
  12. Select a day by typing the corresponding digit.
  13. Select a time slot by typing the corresponding digit.
  14. (Optional) Download the appointment slip by tapping “Get Appointment Slip”.

The back-and-forth nature of a chatbot necessarily means that there will be a bit more friction, but the added filters and OTP requirements slow the process down considerably. So, if you live in an area with scarce vaccine appointments still, then consider using the website instead.

CoWIN timeline

CoWIN started as a limited service, and started adding features as more and more people started facing trouble and had wider needs from the service.

  • CoWIN is announced with a public call for suggestions to improve it on December 23 2021 after being in closed beta within the government for months.
  • From March 1, the general public starts getting vaccinated, and the CoWIN platform is voluntary, as only senior citizens needed to get vaccinated and the second wave had not started yet, leaving demand for the vaccine sagging.
  • On April 28, registrations open for people over the age of 18 to put their details on the CoWIN platform; the site crashes from the heavy traffic, even though slots are not yet available to book. From May 1, people above the age of 18 can book the slots, but those under 45 need a CoWIN appointment mandatorily, a move the government explains is to prevent crowding.
    • It is at this time that the CoWIN API is selectively opened to a few operators without any accompanying data use policy. On May 28, details of the API are finally made public.
  • Around June, the government starts piloting a system that would encourage more people to put their Aadhaar number and getting a Uniform Health ID generated therefrom. Over 110 million such IDs are generated, and a field for this is added on the vaccination certificate. These IDs are generated in Union Territories, where the linking was first tested.
    • The government started allowing people to fix errors in their certificates automatically this month. This included changing their ID to a passport number, to enable people to travel internationally in countries where a vaccine certificate is accepted.
  • On June 29, the government offers to make a free version of CoWIN that other countries can use. While many countries participated in the virtual event announcing the move, it was unclear who leveraged the platform significantly.
  • In July, the CoWIN API is opened for vaccine bookings too, with Vi, Paytm and HealthifyMe among those who leverage the functionality.
  • In August, the government says in a report that six firms have been shortlisted to support CoWIN’s international expansion, a list that included KPMG, NSDL, Deloitte, PwC and TCS.

Also read

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

News

India’s Crypto War 2.0 is not about Encryption

By Anand Venkatanarayanan                         There has been enough commentary about the Indian IT...

June 30, 2021
Court hearing law Court hearing law

News

The missing piece in CCI’s cases against Big-Tech firms 

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali The Indian antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has a little more than a decade...

June 28, 2021

News

India’s consumer protection rules: What foreign e-commerce entities need to be cognisant of

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Surabhi Prabhudesai The recent difference of opinions between the Government and Twitter brings to fore the increasing scrutiny...

June 28, 2021

News

In betting and gambling, the house always wins, but online, it wins big

This article is being posted here courtesy of The Wire, where it was originally published on June 17.  By Saksham Singh The St Petersburg paradox,...

June 19, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Russian vaccine disinformation campaign about Covishield, Pfizer targetted India: Facebook report

The campaign which originated in Russia and was launched in two phases sought to spread vaccine conspiracies like taking the shots would lead to humans...

4 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ