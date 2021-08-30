Jio and Airtel continue streak with 2.4 million new active users, Vi customer base still shrinking

While Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 2.4 million active connections in June, Vi – formerly Vodafone Idea (down 4.8 million) – saw declines. India saw a decline of 1.26 million active mobile connections in June 2021. The top three telecom operators account for about 94% of all active connections in India.



In terms of the number of connections, Reliance Jio leads with 436.7 million connections, followed by Airtel with 352.1 million connections. Further, Reliance Jio and Airtel added 5.4 million and 3.8 million connections in June 2021 while Vi lost over 4.3 million connections.

State-wise data

In terms of active connections, Bihar leads with 93.19% of active connections, followed by West Bengal, North-Eastern region, Maharashtra, and UP(East). Mumbai has only 63.47% of active connections, the lowest among all circles. The UP (East) circle has the highest number of connections, with 101.42 million connections (101,416,408 to be exact). Maharashtra is second, with 94.63 million (94,627,698) connections, and Andhra Pradesh is third, with 87.7 million (87,679,625) connections.

Active Connections

In June 2021, Airtel, Vi, and Reliance Jio accounted for 94% of total active mobile connections in India, according to data released by TRAI. The active connections data represents peak VLR (Visitor Location Register) data for the month and, in case intra-circle roaming is still operational, might indicate double-counting of users.

Key statistics

There were 984.8 million active connections in June 2021.

Airtel has 97.62% of active connections on its network – the highest among all telcos. Airtel has included Tata Teleservices customers on its network.

Vodafone Idea has the second-highest active connection base, at 88.43%.

