Jio and Airtel continue streak with 2.4 million new active users, Vi customer base still shrinking

Airtel and Jio now account for 67% of India’s total mobile connections. BSNL has just 10%.

Published

While Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 2.4 million active connections in June, Vi – formerly Vodafone Idea (down 4.8 million) – saw declines. India saw a decline of 1.26 million active mobile connections in June 2021. The top three telecom operators account for about 94% of all active connections in India.


In terms of the number of connections, Reliance Jio leads with 436.7 million connections, followed by Airtel with 352.1 million connections. Further, Reliance Jio and Airtel added 5.4 million and 3.8 million connections in June 2021 while Vi lost over 4.3 million connections.

State-wise data

In terms of active connections, Bihar leads with 93.19% of active connections, followed by West Bengal, North-Eastern region, Maharashtra, and UP(East). Mumbai has only 63.47% of active connections, the lowest among all circles. The UP (East) circle has the highest number of connections, with 101.42 million connections (101,416,408 to be exact). Maharashtra is second, with 94.63 million (94,627,698) connections, and Andhra Pradesh is third, with 87.7 million (87,679,625) connections.

Active Connections

In June 2021, Airtel, Vi, and Reliance Jio accounted for 94% of total active mobile connections in India, according to data released by TRAI. The active connections data represents peak VLR (Visitor Location Register) data for the month and, in case intra-circle roaming is still operational, might indicate double-counting of users.

Key statistics

  • There were 984.8 million active connections in June 2021.
  • Airtel has 97.62% of active connections on its network – the highest among all telcos. Airtel has included Tata Teleservices customers on its network.
  • Vodafone Idea has the second-highest active connection base, at 88.43%.

 

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

3 days ago

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

News

Draft E-Commerce (Amendment) Rules: A Giant Leap for the E-Commerce Kind

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Yash Desai The Government of India circulated proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 (“E-Commerce Rules”) which...

July 9, 2021

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

News

India’s Crypto War 2.0 is not about Encryption

By Anand Venkatanarayanan                         There has been enough commentary about the Indian IT...

June 30, 2021

