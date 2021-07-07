Former WhatsApp Executive joins Truecaller as Director of Public Affairs in India

Truecaller has appointed former WhatsApp executive Pragya Misra Mehrishi as the Director of Public Affairs in India. In her new role, Mehrishi will lead Truecaller India’s public affairs strategy and work on developing relationships with various stakeholders like government officials, business partners, investors, media, and civil society members. She will report to Truecaller’s Chief Commercial Officer Kari Krishnamurthy.

Mehrishi’s résumé

Prior to her appointment by Truecaller, Mehrishi was the Communications Manager for WhatsApp India and was involved in the social media company’s product feature launches like its digital payments business. She also worked on tackling policy issues related to privacy, security, user safety, and regulations for the company.

In 2014, Mehrishi was assigned to increase trade from Danish private and public enterprises to India and South Asia at the Royal Danish Embassy. Her previous stints also include working at EY India.

Truecaller in India

India is Truecaller’s largest market, accounting for over 75% of the company’s 250 million-strong user base. Apart from the caller ID service and anti-spam features, the Swedish-based company also runs a ‘Premium’ subscription, through which users get additional features such as knowing who searched their profiles and browse other profiles via an incognito mode.

As of May 2020, it had revealed that 720,000 of 1.2 million premium subscribers were from India. In 2020, its active users grew by 25% to 267 million; the company claimed that it became profitable and cash flow positive as well. In January, it hired a new chief financial officer to prepare for an initial public offering (IPO).

