Here’s why CCI dismissed a long-standing complaint against Uber

Why this matters? This complaint has been under investigation since 2016 and the latest order by CCI provides valuable insight into what the competition authority thinks about competition in the radio taxi service market.

What is the complaint about?

The allegations against Uber: The initial complaint filed by Meru Cabs in 2016 alleged that “owing to Uber’s deep pockets, Uber indulged into a series of anti-competitive practices … with the sole intent to establish its monopoly and to eliminate otherwise equally efficient competitors from the market.” The alleged anti-competitive practices are the following:

The average market price of radio taxis prevailing in Delhi-NCR before Uber was ₹23 per km, but Uber offered prices much below this despite sustaining losses of about ₹200 per trip in order to eliminate competition, the complainant alleged. Exclusionary practices: Meru alleged that Uber used an incentive policy that is “not economically justified and is aimed at exclusively engaging the drivers to its network so as to exclude its competitors having access to such drivers.” Uber is also alleged to have entered into exclusivity contracts with its driver-partners.

Is Uber in a dominant position? Meru alleged that “in terms of size and resources, economic power vis-à-vis its competitors in the relevant market, the growing dependence of its customers on it, vertical integration of its resources, lack of countervailing buying power, etc., Uber held a dominant position in the relevant market.”

What was CCI’s initial response?

CCI dismisses complaint: CCI in 2016 dismissed Meru’s complaint stating that Uber is not dominant and that the relevant market is competitive in nature.

Meru successfully appeals to Appellate Tribunal: Meru filed a successful appeal with Competition Appellate Tribunal (COMPAT) asking the Director-General (DG) to investigate the complaint.

“As regards dominance, it was observed that though it cannot be definitely said that there is an abuse inherent in the business practices adopted by Uber, the size of discounts and incentives show that either there were phenomenal efficiencies in its business model or there could be an anti-competitive stance to it.” – COMPAT stated as on the reasons to accept Meru’s appeal.

Uber unsuccessfully appeals to Supreme Court: Although Uber challenged COMPAT’s decision in the Supreme Court, the court upheld the Tribunal’s decision making the observation that “Uber was losing Rs. 204 per trip in respect of every trip made by the cars of the fleet owners, which does not make any economic sense other than pointing to Uber’s intent to eliminate competition in the market.”

Director-General’s conclusions on Uber’s dominance