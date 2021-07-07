RS Prasad, Prakash Javadekar resign from Council of Ministers ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar have resigned from the Council of Ministers ahead of the cabinet expansion later on Wednesday in New Delhi, the Union government said.

While Prasad held the Law and Justice; Communications; and Electronics and Information Technology portfolios, Javedkar held Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting; and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise portfolios.

A press communique from the office of President of India said, “President of India as advised by Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of the following members of Council of Ministers, with immediate effect…” They are —

DV Sadananda Gowda

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Thaawarchand Gehlot

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

Dr Harsh Vardhan Prakash Javadekar

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Babul Supriyo

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

Rattan Lal Kataria

Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Debasree Chaudhuri

The new ministers for these portfolios have not been announced yet.

This is the first reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term. (This is a developing story)

