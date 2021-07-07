RS Prasad, Prakash Javadekar resign from Council of Ministers ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar have resigned from the Council of Ministers ahead of the cabinet expansion later on Wednesday in New Delhi, the Union government said.
While Prasad held the Law and Justice; Communications; and Electronics and Information Technology portfolios, Javedkar held Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting; and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise portfolios.
A press communique from the office of President of India said, “President of India as advised by Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of the following members of Council of Ministers, with immediate effect…” They are —
- DV Sadananda Gowda
- Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Thaawarchand Gehlot
- Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
- Dr Harsh VardhanPrakash Javadekar
- Santosh Kumar Gangwar
- Babul Supriyo
- Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
- Rattan Lal Kataria
- Pratap Chandra Sarangi
- Debasree Chaudhuri
The new ministers for these portfolios have not been announced yet.
This is the first reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term. (This is a developing story)
Update, July 7, 6.35 pm: A grammatical error in the headline has been rectified