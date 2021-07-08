Press Trust of India (PTI) sues Indian government over IT Rules

The petition sought to declare a part of the IT Rules as void for allegedly violating several fundamental rights granted by the country’s constitution.

India’s largest news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) earlier this month filed a writ petition against the Indian government over the Information Technology (IT) Rules 2021. The IT Rules, which were notified on 25 February 2021, govern social media intermediaries, online streaming platforms, and digital news publishers.

The petition filed in Delhi High Court specifically challenges the provisions affecting publishers of news and current affairs content, arguing that they “usher in an era of surveillance and fear, thereby resulting in self-censorship” and violating the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India and that they are not within the framework of the IT Act 2000.

A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice J R Midha on Wednesday issued a notice to the government and tagged the petition with similar pleas filed by other online news outlets such as The Wire, Alt News, and The Quint. The same is scheduled for hearing on August 20. The court refused to grant interim protection to these outlets.

So far, nine petitions have been filed across courts in India challenging the rules applicable to digital news publishers. The government has filed a transfer petition to transfer all these cases to the Supreme Court.

Rules are ultra vires the Constitution

Violates freedom of speech and expression:

The petition argues that rules violate the freedom of speech and expression because they lead to self-censorship on two levels: 1) individuals will not engage freely in any content for the fear of facing consequences and 2) intermediaries featuring news and current affairs will “be trigger happy to pull down content while keeping a low threshold for any complaints received.”

Calling the media “the fourth pillar of democracy,” the petition argues that it is the right of the publishers and the citizens to be informed of a variety of viewpoints, and giving the state any power to regulate such content is against the public interest

The petitioner further argues that the rules “travel beyond the scope of reasonable restrictions as mentioned under Article 19(2)” because digital news media are already subject to civil and criminal laws enacted to date. “These rules are only meant to be a weapon for the Executive or the State to enter and directly control the content of online digital news portal,” the petition states.

Violates Article 14 of the Constitution:

Article 14 states that equals cannot be treated unequally. The petition argues that the rules violate this by creating an artificial distinction between print news media and online news media, and give the government the power to control the content in online news media by way of deletion, modification or blocking, censure, and compelled apology.

The petition argues that the government’s rationale that “online news sometimes report incidents differently as that from print media is clearly based on presumption and surmises,” and “does not satisfy the twin test (test of objectivity and rationale and intelligible differentia)” that is required to pass the muster of Article 14. Violates principles of natural justice: The petition also argues that by allowing the government to issues emergency orders to remove or block content without giving the publisher an opportunity to be heard, the rules violate the principles of natural justice.

Contrary to the principle of separation of powers: The three-tier grievance redressal mechanism is also “unjust and draconian” because the powers have been given to extraneous bodies that are not the same as impartial courts. The ultimate power resides with the government through the Inter-Departmental Committee. Through this, the government has sought to merge the executive with the judicial power and “play a watchdog to every news content of digital media.” The rules also create a parallel and extralegal adjudicatory mechanism through the government-controlled Inter-Departmental Committee that ultimately decides what content stays and what doesn’t. This means at every stage digital media “shall be subject to a Government diktat in addition to normal civil and criminal liabilities.” All this makes the rules contrary to the principle of separation of powers, the petitioner argues.

Anti-thesis to the principles of democracy: Since the rules have been formed without much public consultation and “brought via a side door,” it is an “abuse of plenary powers enjoyed by the executive with the clear intent of choking the media, which is an anti-thesis to the principles of democracy,” the petition states.