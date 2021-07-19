wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Members of Parliament react to Pegasus spyware controversy amidst Monsoon Session

Published

In light of the developing news story regarding the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware and how it was reportedly used to target several Indian activists, journalists, and politicians between 2017 and 2019, MediaNama reached out to several Indian parliamentarians with queries on the same subject. 

This running report will be updated to reflect all key reactions, statements, or announcements made by Indian parliamentarians from here on:

Why this matters: The revelations that have emerged from the collaborative reporting undertaken by Forbidden Stories and other partnered news outlets have major implications for surveillance and privacy. While India has long been suspected of being a Pegasus buyer, the scale and nature of surveillance it has embarked upon and the profile of the victims, hardly suggest that it has anything to do with national security or organised crime dealings — the two overheads which would mandate the usage of such spyware. The Indian government has not categorically denied spying on the individuals, but did cite surveillance laws and said that “allegations regarding government surveillance on specific people has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever”

Pegasus use is hacking, not tapping: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Union government for clarification regarding allegations of Pegasus targeting activists and journalists. Owaisi tweeted, “#Pegasus use is hacking, not “authorised interception” or tapping. Hacking is a crime, whether it’s done by individuals or govt (sic). Govt has to expressly disclose or deny only 2 things: 1 Did you use NSO spyware or not? 2 Did you target specific people named in news reports? 1/2 (sic)”

Pegasus issue will be taken up in next SC meeting: TRS MP Reddy

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP and Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology member Ranjith Reddy said that the controversy over news reports claiming that NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware had targeted journalists, activists, etc., will be taken up in the next meeting of the committee, in response to queries by MediaNama.

“According to reports, this spyware not just hacks your phone but also gets access to your camera and can take pictures. This is very worrisome. If they can go to that extent, how do we preserve a person’s privacy and security?” Reddy told MediaNama. Apart from taking it up in the Standing Committee which has scheduled hearings during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the matter will be raised in Parliament as well, he added.

The Lok Sabha website says that there is a meeting scheduled on July 27 at the Committee Room C of the Parliament House Annexe “to hear the views of the individuals/stakeholders/organisations in connection with the examination of the subject ‘Review of functioning of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)’ relating to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the context of ‘Draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021”. It is likely that the Pegasus issue may be brought up during this meeting.

Suspend Parliament business to discuss Pegasus: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday submitted a notice seeking suspension of the scheduled business in Parliament for discussing the Pegasus spyware issue, a report by the Indian Express said. The 26-day long Monsoon Session of the Parliament began today.

What is Pegasus spyware capable of?

Pegasus “enables law enforcement and intelligence agencies to remotely and covertly extract valuable intelligence from virtually any mobile device,” the NSO Group submitted to the court. “Governments can use Pegasus to intercept messages, take screenshots, or exfiltrate a device’s contacts or history,” it said.

Pegasus, which has been around since at least 2016, can also remotely turn on a phone’s camera and microphone to capture activity in the phone’s vicinity and use GPS functions to track a target’s location and movements, as per its product description.

Read more about it here.

Also read:

Discover more:, , , ,

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

News

India’s Crypto War 2.0 is not about Encryption

By Anand Venkatanarayanan                         There has been enough commentary about the Indian IT...

June 30, 2021
Court hearing law Court hearing law

News

The missing piece in CCI’s cases against Big-Tech firms 

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali The Indian antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has a little more than a decade...

June 28, 2021

News

India’s consumer protection rules: What foreign e-commerce entities need to be cognisant of

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Surabhi Prabhudesai The recent difference of opinions between the Government and Twitter brings to fore the increasing scrutiny...

June 28, 2021

News

In betting and gambling, the house always wins, but online, it wins big

This article is being posted here courtesy of The Wire, where it was originally published on June 17.  By Saksham Singh The St Petersburg paradox,...

June 19, 2021

You May Also Like

News

A Guide to the NSO Group’s Pegasus Spyware in India

Over 300 Indian users including journalists, activists, and politicians have been targeted between 2017 and 2019 by NSO’s Pegasus spyware that is only sold...

4 hours ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ