Members Event: Pegasus and Surveillance Reform; Jul 21

While the impact of Pegasus surveillance appears to be limited to politicians, journalists and business heads, we want to examine what this means in the larger context of the setting up of a surveillance state. The wider impact of data collection, profiling and mass micro-targeting is on our democracy.

What we’ll discuss on this call:

Pegasus surveillance: past and present

Understanding how Pegasus works

State of surveillance in India

Surveillance reform

Tell us: What can MediaNama do?

Date: July 21 (Wednesday), 2021

Proposed Schedule:

4:00 – 4:10 PM: Check-in

4:10 – 4:40 PM: Presentation

4:40 – 5:30 PM: Discussion and Q&A

