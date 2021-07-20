Members Event: Pegasus and Surveillance Reform; Jul 21

wordpress blog stats
Published

MediaNama Members Call: Pegasus & Surveillance Reform; July 21, 2021
We are hosting a MEDIANAMA MEMBERS ONLY CALL at 4:00 pm IST on July 21, to examine the latest instance of Pegasus surveillance in India – how it works, who was targeted, what’s happened in the past – as well as examine surveillance reform in India, in the context of the Personal Data Protection Bill, the IT Rules 2021, among others.

This event is open exclusively for MediaNama’s subscribers, and the invitation is non transferable.

While the impact of Pegasus surveillance appears to be limited to politicians, journalists and business heads, we want to examine what this means in the larger context of the setting up of a surveillance state. The wider impact of data collection, profiling and mass micro-targeting is on our democracy.

What we’ll discuss on this call:

  • Pegasus surveillance: past and present
  • Understanding how Pegasus works
  • State of surveillance in India
  • Surveillance reform
  • Tell us: What can MediaNama do?

MediaNama Subscribers will receive an invitation to RSVP via email. In case you haven’t received it, please check your spam folder. If you still haven’t received it, please let us know at hello@medianama.com.

Date: July 21 (Wednesday), 2021
Proposed Schedule:
4:00 – 4:10 PM: Check-in
4:10 – 4:40 PM: Presentation
4:40 – 5:30 PM: Discussion and Q&A

Note: In case you’re not a MediaNama Member, do consider subscribing here. New subscribers till 12:00 pm on July 21, 2021, will receive invitations to attend.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

