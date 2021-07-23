Karnataka HC once again dismisses Amazon, Flipkart appeal to stop CCI probe

The probe into the two e-commerce giants was kickstarted in 2020 when a smartphone traders’ group accused Amazon of giving preferential treatment to some sellers on its platform.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court dismissed an appeal filed by Amazon and Flipkart challenging an earlier ruling that had allowed the probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to resume, CNBC TV18 reported on Friday.

Why this matters? CCI initiated a probe into the multiple allegations against Amazon and Flipkart in January 2020, but the investigation was immediately put on hold due to legal challenges. On June 11, after nearly a year and a half, the investigation was set to resume after the Karnataka HC dismissed the pleas by Amazon and Flipkart, but the two companies once again filed an appeal. The ruling today clears the path for CCI to continue with its investigation.

What did the court say?

“Amazon and Flipkart’s appeals are devoid of merit and substance and deserve to be dismissed,” the two-judge division bench said. “The applicants should not feel shy in facing inquiry by CCI if they are not in violation of the Competition Act,” the bench added, according to the CNBC report.

However, according to sources cited by the Economic Times, Flipkart and Amazon might approach the Supreme Court challenging the latest order.

“We respect the judgment passed by the Hon’ble High Court and we will review the judgment in detail to determine any next steps,” an Amazon spokesperson told MediaNama.

“We are waiting to receive a copy of the order of the Division Bench of the Karnataka High Court and will review it as soon as we get it,” a Flipkart spokesperson told MediaNama.

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), tweeted that CAIT welcomes the order of the court and said that CCI should begin the probe with no further delay.

.@CAITIndia welcome order of Karnataka High Court dismissing plea of #amazon & #flipkart . Better for them to follow laws or else leave Country. India is not a banana republic . @CCI_India should began probe now. No further delay. @PiyushGoyal @DIPPGOI @CimGOI https://t.co/bzN6iKYl4g — Praveen Khandelwal (@praveendel) July 23, 2021