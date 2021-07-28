wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Instagram announces three new safety measures for young users, including limiting advertisers’ reach

Published

While these steps by the social media platform could improve the safety of children online, some of the updates will only be rolled out in countries like the US, UK, and Australia for now. 

Instagram on Tuesday announced three changes it is making to improve the safety of young users on its platform:

  • Making accounts of users under the age of 16 private by default
  • Making it harder for suspicious accounts to find young users
  • Limiting advertisers’ ability to target young users

Both Facebook and Instagram allow users that are at least 13 years old to join their platforms. But Instagram is also reportedly developing a version of its app for children under the age of 13.

Why this matters? The safety of children on social media platforms has always been a priority but even more so now because the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed children into spending more time online, whether it be for education, recreation, or social media. The measures announced by Instagram have been long overdue, but are welcome nevertheless.

Making accounts of users under the age of 16 private by default

“Wherever we can, we want to stop young people from hearing from adults they don’t know, or that they don’t want to hear from. We believe private accounts are the best way to prevent this from happening. So starting this week, everyone who is under 16 years old (or under 18 in certain countries) will be defaulted into a private account when they join Instagram.” – Instagram

In addition to letting users control who sees or responds to their content, content posted by private accounts will not appear in the Explore tab or under hashtags.

For those under 16 who already have a public account, Instagram will show them a notification highlighting the benefits of a private account and explaining how to change their settings.

This measure, however, does not prevent young users from choosing to have a public account if they wish to do so.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Making it harder for suspicious accounts to find young users

Instagram announced that it has developed new technology which allows it to find potentially suspicious accounts and stop these accounts from interacting with young users’ accounts. Suspicious accounts include accounts that may have recently been blocked or reported by a young person, the company stated as an example.

“Using this technology, now we won’t show young people’s accounts in Explore, Reels or ‘Accounts Suggested For You’ to these adults. If they find young people’s accounts by searching for their usernames, they won’t be able to follow them. They also won’t be able to see comments from young people on other people’s posts, nor will they be able to leave comments on young people’s posts.” – Instagram

These changes will first appear in the US, Australia, France, the UK, and Japan, and will expand to more countries later, the blog post stated. It is not certain what is holding the company back from rolling out these changes globally right away.

Limiting advertisers’ ability to target young users

Instagram will only allow advertisers to target ads to people under 18 based on their age, gender, and location, and not based on other parameters like interest or activity on other apps and websites.

Previously, advertisers could choose to show ads “to people with certain interests (like basketball) or based on information that they – or other partners – share with us about their activity on their website and apps,” the blog post noted. “That’s information like whether someone put a certain pair of shoes in their shopping cart or browsed for a new summer grill,” the post added.

These changes to ad targetting applies not only to Instagram but also Facebook and Messenger, the blog post noted.

What does India’s data protection bill say about children’s safety online?

The draft Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, 2019 has defined guardian data fiduciaries (GDF) as entities that

  1. Operate commercial websites or online services directed at children or
  2. Process large volumes of personal data of children.

What are the responsibilities of GDFs?

  • GDFs are prohibited from “profiling, tracking or behaviourally monitoring or targeted advertising direct at, children”. Essentially, they cannot process children’s data that can cause “significant harm” to the child.
  • GDFs are supposed to verify the age of their users, and obtain consent from their guardian or parents if the user is a “child” — anyone under 18.
  • Failure to adhere to the provisions can attract a fine of ₹15 crore, or 4% of the company’s global turnover.

In a MediaNama discussion on this topic, we discuss how these fiduciaries will comply with this complex mandate. In another discussion, we also discuss whether there should be a blanket age of consent for using online services.

Social media giants also committed to tackling abuse of women

Earlier this month, Facebook, Google, TikTok, and Twitter made commitments at the UN Generation Equality Forum in Paris to tackle online abuse of women on their platforms.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The commitments focused on two major themes:

  1. Curation: Focused on giving women more control and choice over what they see online, when they see it, and how they see it.
  2. Reporting: Focused on improving the processes through which women report abuse.

While many of the measures that platforms take on this front will also help younger users on these platforms, the measures announced by Instagram today are more proactive and direct in providing safety for children.

Also Read

Discover more:, , ,

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

News

India’s Crypto War 2.0 is not about Encryption

By Anand Venkatanarayanan                         There has been enough commentary about the Indian IT...

June 30, 2021
Court hearing law Court hearing law

News

The missing piece in CCI’s cases against Big-Tech firms 

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali The Indian antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has a little more than a decade...

June 28, 2021

News

India’s consumer protection rules: What foreign e-commerce entities need to be cognisant of

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Surabhi Prabhudesai The recent difference of opinions between the Government and Twitter brings to fore the increasing scrutiny...

June 28, 2021

News

In betting and gambling, the house always wins, but online, it wins big

This article is being posted here courtesy of The Wire, where it was originally published on June 17.  By Saksham Singh The St Petersburg paradox,...

June 19, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

New Facebook Inc. compliance reports show WhatsApp banned over 2 million accounts in India

WhatsApp addressed grievances related to abusive or harmful behaviour while Facebook and Instagram looked into content related to a range of topics like impersonation,...

July 16, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ