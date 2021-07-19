wordpress blog stats
A Guide to the NSO Group’s Pegasus Spyware in India

Published

Over 300 Indian users including journalists, activists, and politicians have been targeted between 2017 and 2019 by NSO’s Pegasus spyware that is only sold to nation states, The Wire and a consortium of other media bodies known as Forbidden Stories reported on Sunday. However, the issue can be traced back to a 2019 report by the Financial Times which had revealed that attackers had exploited a vulnerability in WhatsApp’s code to inject malicious code on the devices of users. This malware that had been developed by a secretive Israeli company called NSO Group came to be known as Pegasus.

In terms of capability, Pegasus makes a privacy campaigner’s worst nightmares come true as it can not only intercept communications to and from a device (before encryption) but also trigger a phone’s camera and microphone to record activity.

While India has long been suspected of being a Pegasus buyer, the scale and nature of surveillance it has embarked upon, and the targets it seems to have picked, don’t appear to indicate national security concerns or organised crime dealings — for which surveillance is usually sanctioned.

Key reading material on NSO Group’s Pegasus

  • All you need to know about NSO Group and its Pegasus spyware [Read here]
  • Interview: How Amnesty Investigated The Spying Campaign Against Bhima Koregaon Activists [Read here]
  • Does The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, Protect Citizens’ Privacy From Government Surveillance? [Read here]

Pegasus Project Issue India 2019

Legal Challenges

  • WhatsApp sues Israeli spyware company NSO Group for planting spyware in users’ devices [Read here] [View MediaNama’s discussion]
  • Amnesty sues Israeli Defence Ministry over Pegasus in May 2019; Israel Minister denies involvement [Read here]
  • Israeli Court rejects Amnesty’s lawsuit asking for revocation of NSO Group’s export licence [Read here]
  • NSO group renews bid to get WhatsApp lawsuit dismissed [Read here]
  • Microsoft, Google throw weight behind Facebook in a legal fight against NSO Group [Read here]

The fallout in India

  • 19 Activists, Lawyers targeted By Pegasus write an open letter to the government seeking answers [Read here]
  • Victims of Pegasus Spyware write to Parliamentary Committee on IT, demand answers from the government  [Read here]
  • KN Govindacharya accuses WhatsApp of perjury because Of Pegasus, files a case in SC [Read here]

Responses from Government

  • Home Ministry gives no information to RTI asking if it bought Pegasus Spyware [Read here]
  • WhatsApp told MeitY in September that 121 Indians were targeted by Pegasus, MeitY reveals in Parliament [Read here]
  • Prasad gives details of communication between MeitY and WhatsApp in Rajya Sabha [Read here]
  • The Indian government does not clarify if it will audit WhatsApp’s Systems [Read here]
  • ‘Government has no access to WhatsApp data, voice messages,’ MEITY says in Lok Sabha [Read here]

Pegasus Project Issue India 2021

  • Pegasus Spyware: All the latest facts on who was targeted, the modus operandi, and more [Read here]
  • Members Of Parliament react to Pegasus Spyware controversy amidst Monsoon Session [Read here]
  • ‘Illegal and deplorable’: How Pegasus Spyware targets in India are reacting [Read here]
  • IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses Parliament on Pegasus spyware; doesn’t deny usage [Read here]

We will keep updating this article with more resources and developments.

Views

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

News

India’s Crypto War 2.0 is not about Encryption

By Anand Venkatanarayanan                         There has been enough commentary about the Indian IT...

June 30, 2021
Court hearing law Court hearing law

News

The missing piece in CCI’s cases against Big-Tech firms 

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali The Indian antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has a little more than a decade...

June 28, 2021

News

India’s consumer protection rules: What foreign e-commerce entities need to be cognisant of

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Surabhi Prabhudesai The recent difference of opinions between the Government and Twitter brings to fore the increasing scrutiny...

June 28, 2021

News

In betting and gambling, the house always wins, but online, it wins big

This article is being posted here courtesy of The Wire, where it was originally published on June 17.  By Saksham Singh The St Petersburg paradox,...

June 19, 2021

