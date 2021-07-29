wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Google to start charging foreign ad sellers an equalisation levy for ads in India

Published

The additional charges are to cover the equalisation levy that was introduced by the Indian government last year, which led to pushback from US big tech lobbies. 

Google will start charging foreign ad buyers for advertisements that are shown in India, even if the viewers of the ads are not Indian, the Economic Times first reported. Google confirmed the development to MediaNama, sharing the following statement:

From 1st October 2021, we’ll be adding a surcharge to the invoices we send to non-Indian customers whose ads are viewed in India. The surcharge is to cover part of the costs associated with complying with the Indian Equalisation Levy, which only impacts non-Indian advertisers. We will continue to pay all the taxes due in India and elsewhere.

Why it matters? Even as the Equalisation Levy faces pushback from the private sector and the US government, in the absence of a global tax deal that would define what steps countries can and cannot take to tax Big Tech companies, Google’s compliance with the legislation sets an important precedent that other tech companies may be forced to follow.

Pushback against the levy

The Equalisation Levy was introduced in April 2020 as a tax on foreign tech companies’ profits earned in India. This tax impacts the following:

  • Sales to customers based in India
  • Advertisements viewed in India, even if these ads are sold to customers abroad
  • Sale of data on Indian residents to people residing elsewhere

Source: US Trade Representative

The levy has faced pushback from tech giants, with big tech lobbies like the Internet Association, the US Council for International Business, and the Silicon Valley Tax Directors Group pushing back against the levy. The Office of the US Trade Representative, under both the Trump and Biden administrations, has acted against the levy. The above image, from the US Trade Representative’s report criticising the levy in January, shows the extent of taxation that western tech giants are exposed to due to the levy.

The USTR further criticised the tax for being unfair to American businesses. “U.S. “non-resident” providers of digital services are taxed, while Indian providers of the same digital services to the same customers are not. This is discrimination in its clearest form,” USTR said. The report said that since tech companies can be low margin businesses, taxing income instead of revenue — which it said violated accounting principles — had a harmful impact on US tech companies.

India has defended the levy as something that levels the playing field. It further reportedly opposes a G7 proposal in Europe to set a common digital tax of 15% for tech companies and expand the tax globally. An anonymous official cited by Moneycontrol said that India wanted to retain the “sovereign” right to set corporate tax rates. GST on digital commodity and service sales (which is a consumer-directed tax that does not include the equalisation levy) currently stands at 18%. The US has imposed and suspended (up till 180 days as multilateral negotiations take place) tariffs against Indian imports as retaliation against the levy.

Also read: 

Discover more:, , ,

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

News

India’s Crypto War 2.0 is not about Encryption

By Anand Venkatanarayanan                         There has been enough commentary about the Indian IT...

June 30, 2021
Court hearing law Court hearing law

News

The missing piece in CCI’s cases against Big-Tech firms 

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali The Indian antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has a little more than a decade...

June 28, 2021

News

India’s consumer protection rules: What foreign e-commerce entities need to be cognisant of

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Surabhi Prabhudesai The recent difference of opinions between the Government and Twitter brings to fore the increasing scrutiny...

June 28, 2021

News

In betting and gambling, the house always wins, but online, it wins big

This article is being posted here courtesy of The Wire, where it was originally published on June 17.  By Saksham Singh The St Petersburg paradox,...

June 19, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

All about Roadies winner Ashutosh Kaushik’s Right to be Forgotten plea at Delhi High Court

Arguing that the Right to be Forgotten gives people control over their digital lives, the petition cited multiple cases filed before courts in India and...

2 days ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ