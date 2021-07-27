CAIT’s feedback on proposed e-commerce rules calls for transparency to all stakeholders

Stating that India’s e-commerce rules need to be consumer-centric, CAIT suggested that platforms should have a customer care facility, display the search algorithm to consumers, and more.

Transparent operations of e-commerce platforms, easy accessibility and adequate grievance redressal by e-commerce entities, non-discriminatory access of marketplace platforms to all stakeholders, and avoidance of conflict of interest between marketplace platforms, sellers, and various service providers on the platform are the four key points that the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) highlighted as enablers of a “robust and dynamic regulatory framework” in its feedback submitted to the government on the proposed amendments to the e-commerce rules.

The government on June 21 proposed amendments that give the existing Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 more teeth. The proposed changes include new rules to address abuse of FDI regulations, the establishment of a grievance redressal mechanism, new display and labelling criteria for foreign goods, the prohibition of flash sales, restrictions on promotions, fall-back liability, among other things. The last day to submit feedback on these proposed changes was July 21.

Why this matters? CAIT has been vocal in criticising the current e-commerce and FDI regulations. It has repeatedly alleged that platforms like Amazon and Flipkart are abusing FDI regulations and engaging in anti-competitive practices such as deep discounting and predatory pricing that are hurting offline retailers as well as smaller sellers on the platform. Its comments on the proposed amendments not only shed light on what the organisation thinks of the proposed rules but might also shape how the final version turns out.

“The draft rules will shatter the dreams of few companies to become new version of East India Company and will bring an end to crony capitalism that exist in current e-commerce landscape of India.” – CAIT in a press release

Suggestions made by CAIT

Stating that India’s e-commerce industry is expected to reach USD 200 billion by 2026, CAIT submitted that India’s e-commerce rules need to be consumer-centric. In addition to boosting consumer confidence, the government must also motivate smaller retailers and MSMEs to adopt e-commerce, CAIT said. The confederation offered the following four key enablers to achieve both these objectives:

Transparent operations of e-commerce platforms

Disclose the complete terms and conditions between the platform and sellers: Calling transparency the “hallmark of any business activity”, CAIT submitted that e-commerce platforms must disclose the complete terms and conditions between the platform and sellers registered on it, including the criteria of every discount.

Calling transparency the “hallmark of any business activity”, CAIT submitted that e-commerce platforms must disclose the complete terms and conditions between the platform and sellers registered on it, including the criteria of every discount. Disclose complete information to the consumers at the pre-purchase stage: CAIT urged that e-commerce platforms must disclose all information about the sellers and products to the consumer at the pre-purchase stage.

CAIT urged that e-commerce platforms must disclose all information about the sellers and products to the consumer at the pre-purchase stage. Disclose search algorithm: CAIT added that platforms must transparently display the search algorithm to consumers to allow them to make informed choices.