wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Will President Biden’s executive order really bring Net Neutrality to the US?

Published

While the order readopts the country’s regulations from 2014, do they sufficiently address threats against net neutrality like zero-rated content and paid prioritisation? Will these provisions be enough in the age of antitrust? 

On Friday, US President Joe Biden issued a sweeping executive order on the subject of antitrust and competition. A part of this order said that:

(l) The Chair of the Federal Communications Commission is encouraged to work with the rest of the Commission, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, to consider:
(i) Adopting through appropriate rulemaking “Net Neutrality” rules similar to those previously adopted under title II of the Communications Act of 1934 (Public Law 73-416, 48 Stat. 1064, 47 U.S.C. 151 et seq.), as amended by the Telecommunications Act of 1996, in “Protecting and Promoting the Open Internet,” 80 Fed. Reg. 19738 (Apr. 13, 2015);

All this to say: The US is gearing up to restore Net Neutrality rules that were rolled back by the Donald Trump administration.

To recap: Net Neutrality is the concept that all traffic on the internet needs to be treated equally by internet service providers, without throttling, blocking, or discriminatory pricing. The problem for the US, though, is that their Net Neutrality rules didn’t do much to address market harm in the first place. For instance, mobile and fixed-line networks in the US can “zero rate” content, where content on a few pre-selected services is offered for free but other internet traffic is metered. This leads to inherent market imbalances and limits consumer choice.

Another instance is that of T-Mobile’s “Binge On” plan which exempts traffic from a handful of major music and video streaming services from being metered, essentially incentivising customers to spend more time on those services. The FCC’s Open Internet order in 2015 did not stop these practices. What it did do was ban paid prioritisation (where an ISP unfairly advantages a partner’s traffic) and recommend reasonable traffic management practices. With blazing-fast fibre broadband rolling out rapidly in the US, speed-related concerns have taken a backseat; pricing is where the real threat to competition lies. On the fronts that the order actually addressed, ISPs don’t appear to have visibly moved towards discrimination.

The case of India

India’s Net Neutrality rules are baked into the Unified License that telecom service providers and fixed-line broadband providers have to obtain. ISPs and telcos are not allowed to discriminate internet traffic, whether in price or speed. As such, plans like T-Mobile’s Binge On are simply illegal. Compare that to Sri Lanka, where an absence of Net Neutrality rules has led to a kind of slicing and dicing of internet plans that would be unthinkable in India.

The US treats mobile networks differently from fixed-line broadband networks, with carriers arguing that the industry is too young to intervene in, even as the country becomes among the first to roll out 5G networks. As such, the discriminatory mobile plans have grown rampant — on top of selecting a handful of services and making life harder for the competition, such restrictions also reduce the amount of data that customers can buy for a given amount of money. Even on fixed-line networks, the problem persists: HBO Max has been zero-rated on the broadband network of AT&T, the telecom-media conglomerate that owns the streaming services.

American Net Neutrality rules in the age of antitrust must not just copy regulations from 2014; they must include the rigorous protections that countries like India have been able to implement: that means no throttling, no paid prioritization, and no zero-rating. Anything less would amount to just freeing up platforms like Netflix from being forced to pay ISPs for handling traffic, and do little by way of empowering customers. The way the current executive order signed by President Biden is framed, it appears that little would change.

Read MediaNama’s coverage of Net Neutrality here

Also Read: 

In this article:, , , ,

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Proposed Amendments to the E-Commerce Rules – the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali A little less than a year since their release, the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 is being amended....

July 6, 2021

News

India’s Crypto War 2.0 is not about Encryption

By Anand Venkatanarayanan                         There has been enough commentary about the Indian IT...

June 30, 2021
Court hearing law Court hearing law

News

The missing piece in CCI’s cases against Big-Tech firms 

By Rahul Rai and Shruti Aji Murali The Indian antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has a little more than a decade...

June 28, 2021

News

India’s consumer protection rules: What foreign e-commerce entities need to be cognisant of

By Stella Joseph, Prakhil Mishra, and Surabhi Prabhudesai The recent difference of opinions between the Government and Twitter brings to fore the increasing scrutiny...

June 28, 2021

News

In betting and gambling, the house always wins, but online, it wins big

This article is being posted here courtesy of The Wire, where it was originally published on June 17.  By Saksham Singh The St Petersburg paradox,...

June 19, 2021

You May Also Like

News

Summary: Biden’s Executive Order to crack down on Big Tech, promote competition in US economy

The order outlines several tasks delegated to US agencies in an attempt to curb anti-competitive practices, while also setting up a new council to...

1 day ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ