Agenda And Reading List: Cyberattacks on Healthcare; Jul 28 #Ad

COVID-19 AND CYBERATTACKS ON HEALTHCARE

July 28 (Wednesday), 2021

2:15 – 2:30 PM: Check-in

2:30 – 3:00 PM: Opening address: Lt Gen (Dr.) Rajesh Pant , National Cybersecurity Coordinator, Government of India

3:00 – 3:30 PM: Key findings from the “ Playing with Lives: Cyberattacks on Healthcare are Attacks on People ” report: Bruno Halopeau, CTO, CyberPeace Institute

3:30 – 4:30 PM: Panel discussion with: Arvind Sivaramakrishnan (Apollo Hospitals), Niranjan K. Ramakrishnan (MyLabConnect), Pallavi Bedi (Centre for Internet and Society) and Vishal Gondal (GOQii)

4:30 – 5:00 PM: Closing address: Ambassador Latha Reddy , Co-Chairperson, Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace

Healthcare is a critical infrastructure. The pandemic has brought the fragility of healthcare tech infrastructure into sharp focus, with threat actors exploiting the complex, and sometimes vulnerable, digital environments. With this discussion, we want to examine the key findings of the report from the Cyberpeace Institute, to better understand the nature of the threats that cyberattacks have placed on healthcare services, professionals and patients. We’d hope to further discuss and share best practices and recommendations for governments, healthcare institutions, and non-profit organisations.

Here’s a reading list to get your started:

Healthcare hit by 45% spike in e-virus cases – The Times of India [ Read ] 7 million cyber attacks on Indian health sector in October and November: Report – The News Minute [ Read ] Amidst COVID19 – Time to declare India’s Health Sector as Critical Sector for Cyber Security – Diplomatist [ Read ] How hospitals in India can prevent cyber theft and medjacking – Express Healthcare [ Read ] Summary: National Digital Health Blueprint proposes new body for digital health mission, health data exchanges and registries [ Read ] Dr Lal PathLabs left millions of customer data exposed: Report [ Read ] Key Aspects: National Digital Health Mission’s Data Management Policy [ Read ] Health misinformation attracted 3.8 billion views on Facebook last year: report [ Read ] All you need to know about the National Digital Health Mission [ Read ] Healthcare industry’s wish list for India’s Personal Data Protection Bill [ Read ] The National Health Stack is shaping up: doctor registry in the works [ Read ] Fortis rolls out e-consults in 23 of its hospitals, 8k consults done so far [ Read ] Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019: Considering impact on the healthcare sector [ Read ] UN Internet Governance Forum: Risks and regulation of AI in healthcare [ Read ] Govt telemedicine platform eSanjeevani allotted Rs 100 crore [ Read ]

