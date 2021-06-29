wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, , , ,

Former Amazon executive to lead WhatsApp’s Digital Payment Business in India

Published

Manish Mahatme, the former director of Amazon Pay in India, has been appointed as the Director of WhatsApp Payments for the country, according to a press release by WhatsApp on Monday. 

In this position, Mahatme plans to enrich the payments experience for users and work towards expanding its service offering. 

“Payments to WhatsApp is uniquely placed to be a significant partner in the country’s growth agenda by making digital payments accessible to users across the length and breadth of India,” Mahatme reportedly said. 

His role at the social media company will also include clearing various regulatory hurdles that have reportedly hindered the growth of WhatsApp’s payments business. Particularly, Mahatme will have to work on growing WhatsApp Pay in spite of the National Payments Corporation of India’s current limit of 20 million for the service’s user base. 

Mahatme’s résumé

Prior to his appointment as head of WhatsApp’s digital payments arm, Mahatme was the director and a board member of Amazon Pay where he led efforts on the product, engineering, and growth fronts of the platform. 

An alumnus of BITS Pilani (electronics engineering) and SP Jain, Mumbai (management), Mahatme has over 17 years of experience in the digital financial services and payments sector which include previous stints at Citibank and Airtel Money as well. 

WhatsApp’s payment system was launched in India last year after much delay, and when it was finally rolled out, the user base for WhatsApp Pay had been capped at 20 million users by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Also Read

Update (June 29, 11:19 am). An earlier version of this article attributed the announcement to a news report by ANI and has been updated to reflect the original press release by WhatsApp. (Originally Published on June 29, at 10:38 am)

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

News

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal comes down heavily on e-commerce companies

In January 2020, the CCI launched an investigation against both Amazon and Flipkart for allegedly violating FDI regulations. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal...

7 hours ago

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ