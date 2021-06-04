US expands ban on investment in Chinese companies to cover surveillance sector

The US government expanded the ban on Americans investing in Chinese companies with purported ties to China’s military to cover companies in the surveillance technology sector, an executive order stated. The blacklist now includes 59 Chinese companies, up from the 48 banned by the previous administration last November.

The new sanctions go into effect on August 2 and Americans already invested in the blacklisted firms, either directly or through other funds, must divest themselves within a year. The US government has also indicated that additional companies may be added to the list in the coming months.

Aimed at surveillance technology firms

Many of the newly banned companies are affiliates or subsidiaries of major state-owned companies or businesses named on the earlier blacklist. While the previous list targetted “Communist Chinese military companies,” the new list targets companies in the defense and related materiel sector and “Chinese surveillance technology firms that contribute — both inside and outside China — to the surveillance of religious or ethnic minorities or otherwise facilitate repression and serious human rights abuses, a fact-sheet released by the White House stated. This includes companies that build tools used against Muslim minorities like the Uyghurs and dissidents in Hong Kong.

Last December, it was revealed that Huawei worked on a facial recognition system to snoop on people from China’s Uighur community, which also had a “Uighur alarm” — to detect a person’s ethnicity and alert authorities upon spotting a person from the Uighur community.

“The move comes at a moment when China is both ramping up its ability to spy on its nearly 1.4 billion people, using a mix of facial-recognition cameras and software, phone-scanners and a range of other tools, and exporting that technology to nations around the world” – The New York Times

The list carries forward many of the names from the previous list including Huawei, HikVision, China Mobile, China Telecommunications. and China Unicom. The new order, however, does not cover technology companies like WeChat and TikTok, which are subject to a different executive order issued by the previous administration and are currently placed on hold.

Treasury Department to take charge

Unlike the old blacklist, which was managed by the Defense Department, the new list will be managed by the Treasury Department, which already oversees many of the economic sanctions the US has imposed. According to White House officials, this move should help avoid many of the legal challenges that the previous administration faced and provide “a solid legal foundation” to the ban, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Undermines lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies: China

The ban from the previous administration “not only undermined the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also hurt the interests of global investors including those in the US,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman told reporters in Beijing. “The U.S. should respect the rule of law and the market, correct its mistakes, and stop actions that undermine the global financial market order and investors’ lawful rights and interests,” he added.

Complete list of banned companies

Aero Engine Corporation Of China Aerospace Ch Uav Co., Ltd Aerospace Communications Holdings Group Company Limited Aerosun Corporation Anhui Greatwall Military Industry Company Limited Aviation Industry Corporation Of China, Ltd. Avic Aviation High-Technology Company Limited Avic Heavy Machinery Company Limited Avic Jonhon Optronic Technology Co., Ltd. Avic Shenyang Aircraft Company Limited Avic Xi’an Aircraft Industry Group Company Ltd. Changsha Jingjia Microelectronics Company Limited China Academy Of Launch Vehicle Technology China Aerospace Science And Industry Corporation Limited China Aerospace Science And Technology Corporation China Aerospace Times Electronics Co., Ltd China Avionics Systems Company Limited China Communications Construction Company Limited China Communications Construction Group (Limited) China Electronics Corporation China Electronics Technology Group Corporation China General Nuclear Power Corporation China Marine Information Electronics Company Limited China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. China Mobile Limited China National Nuclear Corporation China National Offshore Oil Corporation China North Industries Group Corporation Limited China Nuclear Engineering Corporation Limited China Railway Construction Corporation Limited China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd. China Shipbuilding Industry Company Limited China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Company Limited China South Industries Group Corporation China Spacesat Co., Ltd. China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited China Telecom Corporation Limited China Telecommunications Corporation China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd. Cnooc Limited Costar Group Co., Ltd. Cssc Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co., Ltd. Guizhou Space Appliance Co., Ltd Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Inspur Group Co., Ltd. Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Industry Co., Ltd. Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited North Navigation Control Technology Co., Ltd. Panda Electronics Group Co., Ltd. Proven Glory Capital Limited Proven Honour Capital Limited Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Shaanxi Zhongtian Rocket Technology Company Limited Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Company Limited

Also Read