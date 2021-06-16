UK launches investigation into market power of Google and Apple

Competition in the supply of mobile devices and operating systems: The study will investigate if there are natural barriers to entry such as network effects and economies of scale in the supply of mobile operating systems. It will also study if Google and Apple are locking customers into their respective ecosystems and what barriers are they creating to do so.

Competition in the distribution of mobile apps: The study will examine the amount of power Google and Apple have in the distribution of mobile apps and the extent to which there are suitable alternatives to the default app stores. It will also study if the two firms are using their power to exploit consumers and app developers. The study will also examine if the app review process is successful at preventing the distribution of harmful apps.

Competition in the supply of mobile browsers and browser engines: The study will examine the extent to which the two firms have market power in the supply of mobile browsers including an examination of potential barriers to entry for competitors. The study will also try to assess if Google’s and Apple’s positions in the supply of browsers allow them to gain an advantage in other parts of their mobile ecosystem.

The role of Apple and Google in competition between app developers: The study will explore the ways in which the two firms’ conduct as app store providers affects competition between app developers. It will examine if Google and Apple are using their position to launch competing apps and services and if these are favoured over third-party apps when showcased to consumers. CMA has put out a questionnaire for app developers asking them about their experiences in developing apps for iOS and Android and their experiences with the App Store and Play Store. The questionnaire covers subjects like the app review process, search rankings on app stores, and competition from Google’s and Apple’s own apps.

What are the potential outcomes?

The CMA is working on establishing a new pro-competition regulatory regime for digital markets, this investigation is expected to help in that front. The investigation’s statement of scope has identified four broad categories of intervention in case CMA finds out that the current market is not working well: