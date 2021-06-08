Tamil politician, filmmaker demand ban on Amazon’s The Family Man season 2

A politician and a veteran filmmaker in Tamil Nadu have demanded a ban on the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man, a lot of which is set in Tamil Nadu and features characters portraying Tamil Eelam militants from Sri Lanka.

Senthamizhan Seeman, a member of the political party Naam Tamilar Katchi and a noted advocate for Sri Lankan Tamil rights, tweeted, “Stop Streaming #TheFamilyMan2 web series, else we Thamizhs all over the world may have to lead a Massive Campaign to Boycott all @amazon Services, including Prime Video.” Seeman argued that the series demeaned Tamil Eelam independence militants and their leader Velupillai Prabhakaran.

In a letter to Amazon Prime Video’s head of content for India Aparna Purohit, Seeman threatened to boycott Amazon and its associated services and called on “your esteemed organisation” to ban the show. We have reached out to Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi for comment on whether they have also filed a complaint under the Intermediary Guidelines. Those guidelines require streaming companies to appoint a grievance officer, which Amazon has done.

Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, too, reportedly demanded a ban on the series starring Manoj Bajpai and others. In a statement by the filmmaker, translated by the News Minute, Bharathiraja said, “As we all know, the show continues to show people from Tamil, Muslim and Bengali communities in a bad light.”

While Amazon has been silent on the demands, creators Raj & DK told the Times of India that “Many of our lead cast members and key members of the creative & writing team are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people.”

Tamil Nadu government has not been under the spotlight in this regard because it had moved quickly with a letter demanding a ban before the show was released. In the letter dated May 24, the TN government said that Family Man 2 “aimed at discrediting and distorting the historical struggle of Eelam Tamils of Sri Lanka”. The TN government accused Amazon of running a “smear campaign” against Tamilians, as “our brethren Eelam Tamils are struggling for decades to enjoy the fruits of equality, Justice, Peace, and dignity in the island nation.”

