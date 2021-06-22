Reliance Jio And Airtel Added 7.3M And 4.8M Active Connections, Vi Lost 0.38M In March 2021

Airtel and Reliance Jio now account for as much as 65% of India’s total Mobile connections. BSNL has just 10%.

While Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 7.3 million and 4.8 million active connections in March, Vi – formerly Vodafone Idea (down 0.38 million) – saw declines. India saw a growth of 11.97 million active mobile connections in March 2021. However, this could be because of multi-SIM usage. The top three telecom operators account for about 94% of all active connections in India.

In terms of the number of connections, Reliance Jio leads with 422.9 million connections, followed by Airtel with 352.4 million connections. Further, Reliance Jio and Airtel added 7.9 million and 4 million connections in March 2021 while Vi added over 1.09 million connections.

State-wise data

In terms of active connections, West Bengal leads with 92.05% of active connections, followed by the North-Eastern region, Maharashtra, and Bihar. Mumbai has only 67.13% of active connections, the lowest among all circles. The UP (East) circle has the highest number of connections, with 100.8 million connections (100,758,190 to be exact). Maharashtra is second, with 94.9 million (94,911,667) connections, and Andhra Pradesh is third, with 88.7 million (88,733,046) connections.

Active Connections

In March 2021, Airtel, Vi, and Reliance Jio accounted for 94% of total active mobile connections in India, according to data released by TRAI. The active connections data represents peak VLR (Visitor Location Register) data for the month and, in case intra-circle roaming is still operational, might indicate double-counting of users.

Some numbers