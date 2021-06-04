Public Domain Registry finishes activation of majority of Net 4 non-.COM gTLD domains

Public Domain Registry, which the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers assigned to receive the bankrupt registrar Net 4 India’s domain names, said on Thursday that “the activation of the majority of gTLD domain names has been completed.” The Generic Top Level Domains (gTLDs) .ASIA, .BIZ, .INFO, .MOBI, .ORG, .PRO, .SHIKSHA, .STORE, .TEL, and .TICKETS have been both transferred to PDR and activated. Notably, though, the .COM and .NET domain names, which are among the most popular gTLDs out there, have only been transferred, but not yet activated; that should change in the coming days, though.

“Complex migrations like this often lead to unexpected issues,” PDR said, adding that it had faced issues with verifying users whose domain registrations were incomplete, and some technical difficulties with name servers. The latter has been resolved, but for the former, users will have to reach out to PDR for manual review. PDR is accepting communications from Net 4 registrants at net4india-domains[at]publicdomainregistry[dot]com.

After a protracted legal battle amidst insolvency proceedings, ICANN was able to get Net 4’s registrar accreditation agreement terminated and started the process of transferring domains to Public Domain Registry, which is part of a corporate family of domain registrars that includes Bigrock. In late May, PDR started the process of transferring the domain names. However, it will be a few more days before all domain registrants finally regain actual control of their domains.

NIXI issues notice for .in registrants

The National Internet Exchange of India, which maintains the registry for .in domain names, said in a circular published by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology that they are continuing to offer support for .in registrants and won’t let Net 4 customers’ domains expire. Around 26,350 requests for the transfer of domain names have already been fulfilled, NIXI CEO Anil Kumar Jain said in the letter. For non-.in domains, the letter said, registrants should reach out to PDR.

