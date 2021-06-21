Members Event Announcement: Twitter vs Indian Govt: Implications for India; Jun 24

We are hosting a MEDIANAMA MEMBERS ONLY CALL on June 24, to discuss the implications of the face-off between Twitter and the Indian government for the Internet in India. This event is open exclusively for MediaNama’s subscribers to attend.

This call is being held in the backdrop of the Information Technology Rules 2021, and the events that preceded it. There is also an apparent increase in take-down requests being sent to platforms.

MediaNama’s coverage of the IT Rules is here.

While these developments might seem to be specific to a company and a particular time period, we believe that it follows at least a couple of years of developments, and might be a sign of things to come.

What we’ll discuss on this call:

Trends in technology policy prior to the IT Rules 2021

Some key points related to the IT Rules 2021

Twitter specific developments

Geopolitical developments related to platform regulation, and where India stands

Post IT Rules

Date: June 24 (Thursday), 2021

Proposed Schedule:

2:00 – 2:10 PM: Check-in

2:10 – 2:40 PM: Presentation on Twitter vs Indian Government

2:40 to up to 3.30: Discussion and Q&A

