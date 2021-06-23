Members Event Tomorrow: Twitter Vs Indian Govt: Implications For India; Jun 24

We’re hosting a call tomorrow (June 24) for MEDIANAMA MEMBERS ONLY, to discuss the face-off between Twitter and the Indian government, and what it means for the Internet in India.

The face-off between Twitter and the Indian government has been the subject of many TV debates and words written in India. While these developments might seem to be specific to a company and a particular time period, we believe that it follows at least a couple of years of developments, and might be a sign of things to come.

We want to take a step back and examine this situation in the context of all that has been going on in the Indian Internet over the past couple of years. We’ll aim to address some important questions:

Why is this face-off happening?

What are the trends that have led up to these developments?

Can this happen to any platform? Could it happen to you?

How have things changed post the IT Rules 2021?

What has Twitter done right? What could Twitter have done better?

What are other countries doing?

What can we expect from the Indian government going forward?

Proposed schedule:

June 24 (Thursday), 2021

2:00 – 2:10 PM: Check-in

2:10 – 2:40 PM: Presentation on Twitter vs Indian Government

2:40 – 3:30 PM: Discussion and Q&A

You can read MediaNama’s coverage of the IT Rules here.