Members Event Announcement: Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020; Jul 1

We are hosting a MEDIANAMA MEMBERS ONLY CALL on July 1, to examine the amendments proposed to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.

The draft proposes changes around registration of e-commerce entities in India; usage of data by platforms; labeling of products; related parties and their relationship with ecommerce transactions, including defining new entities such as associated enterprises; relationships between platforms and sellers; disclosures regarding cross-selling, appointment of compliance officers; the introduction of a fall-back liability, among other issues.

The deadline for submission of responses to DPIIT is July 6, 2021.

While these developments might seem to be specific to a couple of companies, the impact of these regulations is likely to be wider. There are similarities between the approach taken with the e-commerce regulations and the recent IT Rules 2021.

What we’ll discuss on this call:

Historical trends in e-commerce policy developments

Some key points related to the Consumer Protection Rules 2021 and their implications

Geopolitical developments related to e-commerce regulation, and where India stands

Impact of these rules on e-commerce in India

Date: July 1 (Thursday), 2021

Date: July 1 (Thursday), 2021

Proposed Schedule:

2:00 – 2:05 PM: Check-in

2:05 – 2:30 PM: Presentation

2:30 to up to 3:30 PM: Discussion and Q&A

