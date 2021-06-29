wordpress blog stats
Members Event Announcement: Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020; Jul 1

Members Call: Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020; July 1, 2021

We are hosting a MEDIANAMA MEMBERS ONLY CALL on July 1, to examine the amendments proposed to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020. This event is open exclusively for MediaNama’s subscribers to attend, and the invitation is non transferable.

The draft proposes changes around registration of e-commerce entities in India; usage of data by platforms; labeling of products; related parties and their relationship with ecommerce transactions, including defining new entities such as associated enterprises; relationships between platforms and sellers; disclosures regarding cross-selling, appointment of compliance officers; the introduction of a fall-back liability, among other issues.

The deadline for submission of responses to DPIIT is July 6, 2021.

While these developments might seem to be specific to a couple of companies, the impact of these regulations is likely to be wider. There are similarities between the approach taken with the e-commerce regulations and the recent IT Rules 2021.

What we’ll discuss on this call:

  • Historical trends in e-commerce policy developments
  • Some key points related to the Consumer Protection Rules 2021 and their implications
  • Geopolitical developments related to e-commerce regulation, and where India stands
  • Impact of these rules on e-commerce in India

MediaNama Subscribers will receive an invitation to RSVP via email. In case you haven’t received it, please check your spam folder. If you still haven’t received it, please let us know at hello@medianama.com.

Date: July 1 (Thursday), 2021
Proposed Schedule:
2:00 – 2:05 PM: Check-in
2:05 – 2:30 PM: Presentation
2:30 to up to 3:30 PM: Discussion and Q&A

