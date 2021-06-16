98.2% of Domino’s delivery orders are now being placed online

Key takeaways

Domino’s India parent Jubilant Foodworks clocked a Rs 104.3 crore profit in the quarter ended March 2021, representing a bounce back from the long-drawn economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The effects of the second wave are not captured, as this started right after the end of the quarter ended March 2021, until which the company has released results. Limited dining-in in many states and restricted food delivery rules are likely to depress the following quarter.

98.2% of deliveries are now based on online orders, as compared to just a few years ago, when most delivery orders relied on orders placed over the phone. Deliveries grew by 28.7% on a YoY basis.

Takeaway has grown significantly compared to the previous quarter, by 76.9%, but since it appears to account for a very small portion of sales to begin with, its growth may just be an outcome of the pandemic.

Domino’s opened 53 new stores during the quarter, and acquired a 32.81% equity stake in DP Eurasia N.V., which owns Domino’s restaurants in Turkey, Russia and Azerbaijan. Jubilant is also bringing in the Popeyes fast food brand to India, in a deal announced the same quarter. The company also opened four new stores across Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

“As on March 31, 2021, the Company had liquid funds equivalents to Rs. 6,024 million in the form of Cash and Cash equivalents, bank deposits and investments,” the company said in its press release.

Financial snapshot — Q4FY21

Revenue from Operations at Rs 1,025.9 crore, up by 14.3% from the same quarter last year

EBITDA at Rs 249.2 crore, increased by 47.0%; EBITDA margin at 24.3%, higher by 542 bps

Profit After Tax stood at Rs 104.3 crore; Profit margin at 10.2%, up by 782 bps

Results | Press Release | Investor Presentation