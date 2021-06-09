wordpress blog stats
Glitches mar new Income Tax portal launch; Nilekani, Infosys face heat from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Published

After scores of users faced glitches while accessing the newly-launched Income Tax portal, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged Infosys and its chairman Nandan Nilekani to fix the issues on the website.

The new Income Tax portal which went live at 8.45 pm on Monday was aimed to be a ‘user-friendly portal‘ that would provide a ‘seamless experience to taxpayers’. However, soon after its launch users started complaining that the website was not getting loaded; that transactions were getting stuck and so on.

In some cases, according to screenshots shared on Twitter, when a user typed in the PAN code of their company in the portal, the website threw up an error message saying: “As you are a minor, you are not authorised under the law to register and carry out legal functions as per Income Tax Act…” Error code was also shown when a user typed in their password, claimed another Twitter user.

Taking cognisance of such complaints, Sitharaman on Tuesday morning said, “The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided.”

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman had said that the new portal was “an important milestone to make the compliance experience more taxpayer friendly”.

Later Nilekani replied to Sitharaman and assured in a tweet that the issues will be resolved. “The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. @nsitharaman ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week,” Nilekani said.

Scores of users faced problems

Comparisons being made to the performance of GST website

Aggrieved users who faced problems while accessing the new Income Tax portal were quick to point out that the current performance of the portal is as bad as the GST portal which is also maintained by Infosys.

Earlier in January, the Goods and Services Tax portal experience technical failure leaving taxpayers worried.

The official Twitter handle of the GST Network had then responded to the issue saying, “Dear Taxpayers, We observed some activity in cyberspace by unscrupulous elements because of which some taxpayers may have experienced difficulties/delays in accessing GST portal which otherwise is working fine. We have resolved the problem and blocked these activities. Kindly retry to access the portal. Inconvenience caused is regretted. Infosys-GSTN team.”

Proposed features of the new portal

  • All interactions and uploads or pending actions to be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by the taxpayer
  • Free ITR preparation software with interactive questions for filing ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline)
  • Update profile to provide details of income including salary, house property, business/profession Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30th, 2021);
  • Call centre for taxpayer assistance. Detailed FAQs, User Manuals, Videos and chatbot/live agent also provided;
  • Functionalities for filing Income Tax Forms: Add tax professionals, Submit responses to Notices in Faceless Scrutiny or Appeals would be available.

