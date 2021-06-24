wordpress blog stats
Standing Committee on Information Technology summons Facebook and Google over ‘safeguarding citizen rights’

Published

Credit: Unsplash

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology has asked Facebook and Google to appear before them on June 29 on the subject of ‘safeguarding citizen rights’ and misuse of social media/news platforms. 

According to the schedule of committee meetings, available on the Lok Sabha website, the meeting is being held, “to hear the views of representatives of Facebook India and Google India on the subject ‘Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space.”

The meeting will be held in the Main Committee Room of the Parliament House Annexe at 4 pm. 

Further, representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will present evidence on the same subject on July 6. 

These developments come in the backdrop of a long standoff between the Indian government and social media platforms like Facebook’s WhatsApp regarding the implementation of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. 

The committee had previously summoned Twitter to appear before them on the subject of ‘safeguarding citizen rights’ on June 18. 

