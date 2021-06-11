Enforcement Directorate show cause notice to WazirX for crypto transactions worth Rs 2,790 crore

Enforcement Directorate on June 11 issued a show cause notice to WazirX Cryptocurrency exchange under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) 1999 for alleged transactions involving cryptocurrencies worth Rs 2,790.74 crore

ED has issued Show Cause Notice to WazirX Crypto-currency Exchange for contravention of FEMA, 1999 for transactions involving crypto-currencies worth Rs. 2790.74 Crore. — ED (@dir_ed) June 11, 2021

Citing an Enforcement Directorate statement in this regard, several reports said that the agency initiated the FEMA investigation on the basis of the ongoing probe into Chinese-owned illegal betting applications. It also said that the notice was also issued to WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and Co-founder Sameer Hanuman Mhatre.

MediaNama has received a copy of this statement and is in the process of verifying its authenticity with the ED. We have written to the Director of ED and Joint Directors in this regard, and the post will be updated when we receive a response.

Nischal Shetty, CEO of WazirX told MediaNama, “WazirX is yet to receive any show cause notice from the Enforcement Directorate as mentioned in today’s media reports. WazirX is in compliance with all applicable laws. We go beyond our legal obligations by following Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML) processes and have always provided information to law enforcement authorities whenever required. We are able to trace all users on our platform with official identity information. Should we receive a formal communication or notice from the ED, we’ll fully cooperate in the investigation.”

According to a New Indian Express report citing the Enforcement Directorate statement, ED allegedly found that Chinese nationals had laundered proceeds of crime worth Rs 57 crore by converting the INR into crypto-currency Tether (USDT). The same was then transferred to Binance, which is an exchange registered in Cayman Islands “based on instructions received from abroad”.

“In the period under investigation, users of WazirX via its pool account, have received incoming cryptocurrency worth ₹880 crore from Binance accounts and transferred out cryptocurrency worth ₹1,400 crore to Binance accounts. None of these transactions are available on the blockchain for any audit or investigation,” a LiveMint report said, while quoting the ED.

The report added that it was found that the WazirX Clients could transfer ‘valuable’ crypto-currencies to any person irrespective of their location and nationality without any proper documentation whatsoever, making it a safe haven for users looking for money laundering/ other illegitimate activities.

RBI circular had asked banks to conduct due diligence on AML, KYC, FEMA

Interestingly, on May 31, the Reserve Bank of India through a notification urged banks and regulated entities to continue carrying out customer due diligence processes in line with regulations governing standards for Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and obligations of regulated entities under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA), 2002 in addition to ensuring compliance with relevant provisions under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for overseas remittances.

This was triggered by emails sent last week by India’s leading banks to their customers, warning about the risks of investing in cryptos. While HDFC Bank asked customers to provide information as to the nature of certain transactions, SBI Cards and Payments warned its users against buying crypto-currencies on their credit card. Both banks said that if customers do not comply, they would take action.

“This may be another test case before a law in this regard is promulgated. Essentially, the government is looking to audit the trail of crypto transactions that are alleged to be violative of the existing laws. Forensic analysis of many privacy-focused cryptocurrencies is not achievable as they are not based on an open ledger blockchain system. The upcoming law must address such concerns,” Nakul Batra, Associate Partner, DSK Legal told MediaNama.

