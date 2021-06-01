New draft Aadhaar authentication regulations recognise offline verification

We missed this earlier: The Unique Identification Authority of India on May 20 put out a draft “Aadhaar (Authentication and Offline Verification) Regulations, 2021,” for public comment on its website. The draft is out for comment until just June 2, giving people hardly two weeks to respond. The Software Freedom Law Center, India urged the UIDAI to reconsider the deadline. We have reached out to a UIDAI spokesperson for comment on if they’d consider an extension, and will update this post if we hear back.

The draft regulations, available here, include references to something called Aadhaar Number Capture Service Tokens or ANCS Tokens, which Aadhaar watcher Srikanth Lakshmanan said resembles OAuth, an authentication standard used on many websites. Lakshmanan also noted that in a first for the government, offline authentication of Aadhaar was being recognized.

What the rules say

Types of authentication: Authentication can be Yes/No, in which “the identity information and Aadhaar number securely submitted with the consent of the Aadhaar number holder through a requesting entity, is then matched against the data available in the CIDR, and the Authority responds with a digitally signed response containing “Yes” or “No”, along with other technical details related to the authentication transaction, but no identity information.” The other is e-KYC, which is carried out via OTP or biometrics.

Virtual ID, disclosure, consent

Virtual ID: The twelve digit Virtual ID that the UIDAI provides as an alternative to Aadhaar number can be used for authentication. “No entity shall store Virtual ID in its system,” UIDAI says. (It is interesting to note that “masked” Aadhaars with the first eight digits redacted that are available for download from the UIDAI’s website, provide a fully visible Virtual ID in the document. The draft regulations do not explicitly require the redaction of this VID if such masked Aadhaars are submitted for paper-based authentication.)

Approved devices

Registered Devices only: All biometric devices used for capturing such authentication information have to be approved and compliant with standards notified by UIDAI. “All the biometric devices shall be registered with the server of the requesting entity,” the regulations say. This data should be encrypted and the process followed will be specified by UIDAI.

Requesting Entities and Authentication Service Agencies

Any AUA or eKYC User Agency (KUA) that was appointed before these regulations come into force will continue to be considered a Requesting Entity. They will, though, have to comply with the new regulations.

Who can apply to be an Aadhaar requesting entity: Government organisations, banks, telecom companies, regulated entities, companies, partnerships, non-profits, academic institutions, societies under the Indian Societies Registration Act, and other such organisations may apply for the right to request Aadhaar information for their purposes. They will all have to meet security and technical criteria as specified “from time to time”. UIDAI reserves rights to seek further information, levy charges for this right, and determine if these entities can undertake VID or ANCS authentications.

Authentication Service Agencies largely have to comply with the same requirements. Offline verifiers have the option of maintaining logs (with the consent of the Aadhaar holder) that contain non-sensitive information.

Discontinuation of Aadhaar requester entity status can be obtained if UIDAI is satisfied that all outstanding monetary and procedural obligations are in the clear. It may also be meted out as a penalty for non-compliance.

What data UIDAI stores

UIDAI says it will store authentication request data, response data, and any server-side configurations. The regulations say it will not store any “metadata (other than process metadata) about any transaction”. Auth transaction data will be stored for 6 months, and UIDAI says it will come up with processes to archive and anonymize data for further storage. Data may be preserved if ordered by a high court judge.

Aadhaar holders can access their authentication data by paying a fee (to be prescribed) by the UIDAI. But this data would only be available within the retention period.

Most regulations before this will continue to be in force. “Notwithstanding the repeal of the Aadhaar (Authentication) Regulations, 2016, anything done or any action taken under the said Regulations shall be deemed to have been done or taken under the corresponding provisions of these Regulations,” the draft says. These regulations supersede the 2016 ones.

