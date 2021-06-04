DoT announces operating guidelines for telecom equipment PLI scheme

The Department of Telecommunications on Thursday announced the operating guidelines and timelines for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme notified a few months ago for telecom and networking equipment. The PLI Scheme will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 12,195 crores over a period of 5 years. For MSME businesses, financial allocation will be Rs 1000 crores.

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has been appointed as the Project Management Agency (PMA) for the scheme. The scheme is open to MSME and non-MSME companies including Domestic and Global Companies. “Also, manufacturers with products with Indian technology are encouraged to apply,” the DoT said in a press release.

The scheme will be effective from 1st April, 2021. Investment made by successful applicants in India from 1st April, 2021 onwards and up to Financial Year (FY) 2024-2025 shall be eligible, subject to qualifying incremental annual thresholds. The support under the Scheme shall be provided for a period of five (5) years, i.e. from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26. — Department of Telecommunications

Timeline

1. Launch of the Scheme 4th June 2021

2. Application closing Date & Time 3rd July 2021 (up to 24:00 hrs)

3. Approval of Applicants Registration by PMA through the Scheme Portal 2 working days from the Registration

4. Scrutiny of the Application Form Within 15 working days from the last date of Application submission. Deficiencies, if any, found in the applications during the scrutiny shall be intimated to the applicants.

5. Rectification of deficiency in Application Form by Applicant Company 15 working days from the date of intimation of the deficiency by PMA. Any Applicant who fails to submit the full information asked by PMA will be liable for rejection. In this regard, an extension of time will be within the powers of the Competent Authority.

6. Final recommendation by PMA to DoT Within 10 working days from the last date of rectification in deficiency.

7. Final Approval letter by PMA to Applicant Company Within 07 working days from the date of receipt of approval from the Competent Authority by PMA

