Days after attack, sale and possession of drones banned in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

Two blasts took place at the IAF base in Jammu airport on Sunday and caused minor injuries to two IAF personnel, reports said.

The ramifications on India’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) ecosystem due to the first-ever drone attack in India’s territory are beginning to materialise. The Rajouri district administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday imposed a blanket ban on the usage and sale of drones under the district limits, a government official confirmed to MediaNama.

In an order, deputy commissioner Rajesh Kumar Savan said, “In exercise of powers vested to me under Section 144 of CRPC, a ban is imposed on the storage, sale, possession, use, and transport of any drone or small flying objects/flying toys in the district.” The order also said that those who already possess drones, flying toys, etc., will have to deposit them at the local police station against proper receipt.

“Government agencies using drones for mapping, surveys, and surveillance will get the local police station in-charge and executive magistrate informed,” the order said adding that any violation of the order shall attract punitive action under relevant sections. The Rajouri Superintendent of Police has been entrusted with the implementation of this order.

Shavan attributed the ban to ‘anti-national elements’ who were using drones and flying objects “to cause damage, injury, and risk to the human lives in certain parts of the Union Territory”.

It has been noticed that for the last 10-15 years, the domestic use of small drone cameras has also increased in the society for capturing photos and videos in the social and culture gatherings and particularly the youth are more fascinated to have use of drone like toys and electronic gadgets — Rajesh Kumar Shavan, District Magistrate, Rajouri

Post drone attack, sightings continue in Jammu

Two days ago, drones were used in an attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu Airport. The usage of drones was confirmed by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh to NDTV. The news organisation quoted Dilbagh saying, “Drones with payload were used in both the blasts at Jammu airfield. Another crude bomb was found by the Jammu police. This IED was received by a Lashkar e Taiba operative and was to be planted at some crowded place.”

The twin blasts at the high-security airport happened at 1.37 am and 1.43 am and caused minor injuries to two IAF personnel, reports said. While one blast caused damage to the roof of a building, another bomb exploded in an open area, the media wing of the Indian Air Force tweeted. The IAF also said that there was no damage to any equipment.

On Monday, a statement by Lt Col Devender Anand, Defence (PRO), said that two separate drone activities were spotted over the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military area by troops on the intervening midnight of Sunday and Monday. In fact, for the next three consecutive days drones were spotted near different defence installations in Jammu, an India Today report said.

“Today, from around 4.40 am, one unidentified flying object/drone was seen hovering over Kaluchak. At 4.52 am, another flying object/drone was seen near the Air Force station signal in Kunjwani area of Jammu,” sources told India Today.

Also read