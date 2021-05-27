Summary: WhatsApp alleges IT Rules are unconstitutional in lawsuit against Indian government

No clear policy declaration: To mandate traceability, there must be a clear policy declaration in Section 79 that Parliament intended to impose such a requirement. However, there is neither such a declaration nor anything there to suggest the Parliament intended to impose such a mandate. The Supreme Court has previously held “that a subordinate legislation can be challenged not only on the ground that it is contrary to the provisions of the Act or other statutes, but also if it is violative of the legislative object.”

“It is a well-recognised principle of interpretation of a statute that conferment of rule-making power by an Act does not enable the rule-making authority to make a rule which travels beyond the scope of the enabling Act or which is inconsistent therewith or repugnant thereto.” – Kunj Behari Lal Butail v. State of H.P., (2000) 3 SCC 40

Neither procedure nor safeguard: Section 69A empowers the government to direct an intermediary to block access to content on its platform and to prescribe “procedures and safeguards subject to which such blocking for access by the public may be carried out”. But the traceability mandate is neither a “procedure” nor “safeguard” and it “has nothing to do with the removal of unlawful content.”

Only allowed to prescribe due diligence: Section 79 only allows the government to prescribe the “due diligence” that intermediaries must observe to maintain their immunity. Mandating an intermediary to fundamentally alter its platform to enable traceability falls outside “due diligence”.

Intent is to achieve uniformity of law: According to the preamble of the IT Act, the intent of the Act is to achieve “uniformity of the law” with other countries. WhatsApp claims that it is unaware of any other country that requires intermediaries to enable traceability.

Rule is “manifestly arbitrary” in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution

Article 14 of the Constitution states that “the State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India.” WhatsApp in its petition cites a Supreme Court case where the court held that laws are “manifestly arbitrary” in violation of Article 14 if they are “obviously unreasonable, capricious, irrational, without adequate determining principle, or excessive and disproportionate.”

WhatsApp argues that the traceability mandate is “manifestly arbitrary” for the following reasons:

Disproportionate: Enabling traceability is disproportionate as the harms it causes far outweigh its purported benefits as highlighted above in the proportionality component of the Puttuswamy test.

Parliament did not intend to give such authority: Supreme Court has held that subordinate legislation suffers from manifest arbitrariness if the Parliament did not intend to give authority to make such legislation. As explained in more detail above, the traceability mandate is ultra vires its parent statutory provisions and the intent of the IT Act itself.

Rule violates the principle of data minimisation

Platforms should only collect and store essential data: According to data minimisation principles, an online service “should only collect and store user data that is essential to provide its service in order to minimize the risks of unauthorized entities accessing that data.” The Supreme Court has held that “only with ‘strict observance’ of the principles of data minimisation and storage limitation ‘can the State successfully discharge the burden of proportionality while affecting the privacy rights of its citizens.’” But the traceability mandate requires WhatsApp to store additional data for every message sent in India on its platform and thus goes against data minimization principles. Furthermore, the IT Rules do not prescribe a time limit, forcing WhatsApp to store this additional data even years after the message was sent.